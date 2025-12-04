Iowa State Cyclones Set Multiple School Records Blowing Out Alcorn State Braves

The Iowa State Cyclones entered Wednesday night’s game against the Alcorn State Braves looking to keep up the positive momentum they have created thus far this season.

With a 7-0 record, they were coming off back-to-back blowout victories over the Creighton Bluejays and Syracuse Orange at the Players Era Festival, winning by 18 and 31 points, respectively.

No one would have blamed the Cyclones if they were overlooking Alcorn State just a little bit. Their SWAC foes were 1-8 entering the contest, and a season-defining game awaits Iowa State this weekend when they travel to take on the Purdue Boilermakers.

What looked to be a traditional trap game was handled with ease by Iowa State. They overwhelmed the Braves right from the start and didn’t let up, putting together a historic performance on the offensive end.

Iowa State has offensive performance for the ages

The Cyclones won the game 132-68. As shared by the official Iowa State men’s basketball account on X, that is the most points scored in a single game in program history.

A school record 132 points.#Cyclones | #C5C — Iowa State Men’s Basketball (@CycloneMBB) December 4, 2025

How did the onslaught occur? The Cyclones got hot from 3-point range early on and never cooled off as the evening went along.

They actually shot better from 3-point range in the game than from 2-point range. Their overall shooting percentage was 71%, while they knocked down an eye-popping 73% from long range.

Iowa State shot 22 of 30 from beyond the arc. The school’s previous record for 3-pointers made in a game was 18. They blew that out of the water while making some national history as well.

As shared by Jeff Borzello of ESPN, that is the highest 3-point percentage for a team that had at least 30 attempts over the last 30 seasons.

Iowa State shot 22-for-30 (73%) from 3-point range in its win over Alcorn State tonight. Via ESPN Research, that's the highest 3-point percentage on 30 attempts or more by any Division-I team in a game in the last 30 seasons.pic.twitter.com/NqC8ZeMfUo — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) December 4, 2025

Leading the way for the Cyclones was Milan Momcilovic. Challenged by head coach T.J. Otzelberger to increase his 3-point shooting volume this season, he has responded in a big way.

Despite being a main bullet point on the opposing team’s game plans now, he has come out firing this season. Momcilovic knocked down eight of nine attempts from long range, en route to 27 points.

Milan Momcilovic, Jamarion Batemon scorch the nets

He is now shooting an unfathomably hot 54.8% from 3-point range this season, which is the best in the Big 12. 4.3 3-pointers are being made per game on 7.8 attempts.

Another flamethrower on Wednesday night was freshman guard Jamarion Batemon. Coming off the bench, he knocked down seven of 10 attempts from long range and scored the final bucket of the game, natural from 3-point land, to give the team a school record 132 points.

Known for its defensive prowess under Otzelberger, Iowa State is showing just how dangerous a team it can be with some newfound offensive firepower.

What makes this stretch all the more impressive is that they have done it without arguably their best player, point guard Tamin Lipsey, who has missed three consecutive games because of a groin injury.

