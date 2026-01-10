Iowa State Cyclones Men's Basketball Is Hottest Ticket in Town

The Iowa State Cyclones men’s basketball team has gotten off to a historic start in the 2025-26 season.

With their victory over the Baylor Bears on Jan. 7, they moved to 15-0 overall and 2-0 in Big 12 play. That is the most wins to begin a single campaign in program history, while also being the longest winning streak an Iowa State men’s basketball team has ever gone on.

Since T.J. Otzelberger took over as head coach, the standard for the team has been raised. He took over a program that went 2-22 in the final season under Steve Prohm. Since that point, the Cyclones have gon 110-45.

They have qualified for the NCAA Tournament in all four years Otzelberger has been at the helm. If things continue in the direction they have been trending in this point, more history will be made because they are trending toward being the first Iowa State men’s team to earn a No. 1 seed in the tournament.

Iowa State men's basketball games sold out for season at Hilton Coliseum

There is still plenty of work to do for the No. 3-ranked team in the country before they secure a top spot in the NCAA tournament. But, they can at least count on their home fans showing out every time they take the court at Hilton Coliseum.

Fans who are looking to catch a Cyclones game this year are going to find some difficulties making it. That is because, according to the official Iowa State men’s basketball account on X, tickets to their remaining home games are sold out.

That speaks volumes to how popular this team has become and the interest they are stirring up. Jan. 10 against the Oklahoma State Cowboys, Jan. 20 against the UCF Knights, Jan. 29 against the Colorado Buffaloes, Feb. 7 against Baylor, Feb. 14 against the Kansas Jayhawks, Feb. 16 against the Houston Cougars, Feb. 28 against the Texas Tech Red Raiders and March 7 against the Arizona State Sun Devils are all sold out.

Hilton Coliseum has notoriously been one of the best homecourt advantages in college basketball, and that will continue with the stands being packed every time the team takes the court for the remainder of the season.

The fans who are lucky enough to be in attendance are going to be seeing what could be the best team in program history on the court. This is a star-studded roster with a dynamic Big 3 of Tamin Lipsey, Joshua Jefferson and Milan Momcilovic.

There are exciting young, emerging stars like Killyan Toure, Jamarion Batemon and Dominykas Pleta who will carry the torch from the current Big 3 to sustain success into the future.

This is an exciting team to watch on the court that has legitimate championship aspirations.

