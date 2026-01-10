Iowa State Cyclones Men's Basketball Keys to Victory Against Oklahoma State Cowboys

The Iowa State Cyclones men’s basketball team has gotten off to a historic start in the 2025-26 season.

They have won all 15 of their games thus far, which is the longest a team has gone in program history without a loss to begin a campaign. It is also the longest winning streak for a men’s team at any point in a season.

The Cyclones will be looking to keep that positive momentum going as they return home to Hilton Coliseum to host the Oklahoma State Cowboys. They have played well to this point, going 13-2 with a 1-1 record in Big 12 play.

This is a game Iowa State is expected to win, with the spread approaching 20 points. However, this could be a lookahead spot with a huge game against the Kansas Jayhawks awaiting next week.

The Cyclones need to handle business against Oklahoma State, and these keys will play a part in them moving to 16-0 on the year.

Control Tempo

Jan 6, 2026; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys guard Vyctorius Miller (5) drives to the basket during the first half against the UCF Knights at Gallagher-Iba Arena. | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Iowa State has shown an ability to play any style and find success. They like to speed up opponents and generate turnovers, getting into the open court for easy buckets. However, they aren’t a team that plays especially fast.

The Cyclones are ranked 131st in adjusted tempo over at KenPom. Point guard Tamin Lipsey is going to have to figure out a way to control the tempo in this matchup because the Cowboys want to play in a track meet.

Oklahoma State plays with the fifth-fastest tempo in men’s college basketball with 74.9 possessions per 40 minutes. Iowa State averages 69.2, so they have to be ready for the speed their opponent is going to play with.

Generate Good Looks Offensively

Jan 7, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Iowa State Cyclones forward Milan Momcilovic (22) shoots as Baylor Bears guard Obi Agbim (5) defends during the first half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

The Cowboys are going to give up a lot of points. When a team plays as fast as they do, their opponent is going to have plenty of opportunities to score. They are 319th in points allowed per game at 79.7.

However, their defensive rating is better at 102.6, which is 149th. That is better than their points per game, but still pedestrian, which means the Cyclones are going to be able to generate some great looks if they show patience and run their offense effectively.

Oklahoma State allows opponents to make 50.8% of their 2-point attempts and 32.6% of their 3-point attempts, as they defend the perimeter much better than the interior. That will be something to keep an eye on with Iowa State being the fourth-best 3-point shooting team in the country, knocking down 41.3% and being led by Milan Momcilovic and his 54.7% leading the country.

Put Pressure On To Create Turnovers

Jan 7, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Tounde Yessoufou (24) looks to pass between Iowa State Cyclones forward Joshua Jefferson (5) and Iowa State Cyclones guard Nate Heise (0) during the second half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

If there is one thing that the Cyclones consistently do better than any other team in the nation, it is creating turnovers. They force their opponents into 17.3 turnovers per game, which is seventh in the country. Their 24.7% turnover rate is second best.

There will be opportunities to overwhelm the Cowboys, who average 13.1 turnovers per game, which is 271st in the country. Part of that is certainly due to the pace they play at, but their 16.8% turnover rate isn’t very strong, either.

If Iowa State can keep up the defensive intensity, even if they play at a faster pace than normal, there could be some major turnover numbers generated.

More Iowa State Basketball News: