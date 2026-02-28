Iowa State Cyclones Players To Watch Against Texas Tech Red Raiders

This weekend, the No. 4 Iowa State Cyclones take on the No. 16 Texas Tech Red Raiders in a crucial late-season conference game for both squads.

The Cyclones are entering the game with a 24-4 overall record and an 11-4 record in conference play, coming off a road win against the Utah Utes on Tuesday. With just a few games left, Iowa State hopes to earn a No. 1 seed in the 2026 NCAA Tournament.

The Red Raiders are coming in at 21-7, but are also 11-4 in the Big 12. Despite losing JT Toppin in a road loss to the Arizona State Sun Devils, Tech has bounced back, getting back-to-back wins against the Kansas State Wildcats and Cincinnati Bearcats, both at home.

With hopes of a high seed in the tournament, this late-season win would be crucial for them.

Here are three players to watch for the Cyclones this weekend:

Tamin Lipsey

Feb 24, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Iowa State Cyclones guard Tamin Lipsey (3) warms up before the game against the Utah Utes at Jon M. Huntsman Center. | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

There is no doubt that Lipsey is a phenomenal offensive player, but it’s his defense that separates him from some of the other top guards in the nation. Lipsey was recently announced on the late-season defensive team, but now has a big matchup ahead of him.

Lipsey has to match up with one of the most underrated players in the country, Christian Anderson, this weekend. After Toppin went down, Anderson has done everything for Texas Tech. If Lipsey can limit Anderson this weekend, Iowa State will be in good hands.

Jamarion Batemon

Iowa State Cyclones guard Jamarion Batemon (1) drives with the ball to the basket during the second half in the Big-12 men’s basketball at Hilton Coliseum on Feb. 16, 2026, in Ames, Iowa | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Similar to Lipsey, Batemon is going to have to take more of a defensive role this weekend. As one of the best defensive playmaking freshmen in college basketball, Batemon could get in the passing lanes to mess them up.

The Red Raiders' guard depth has been a strength this season, and Batemon limiting them could go a long way.

Offensively, Batemon has been great as well over the last few games. He has put up double-digit points in three of the last four games and has hit at least one 3-pointer in all four. He hopes to continue that on Saturday at Hilton Coliseum.

Joshua Jefferson

Feb 24, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Iowa State Cyclones forward Joshua Jefferson (5) drives to the basket against Utah Utes forward Kendyl Sanders (13) during the first half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Without Toppin, Texas Tech has a clear hole in the frontcourt. That’s why it’s Jefferson’s time to shine.

Jefferson needs to use his body to his advantage all game and drive to the basket, while also playing in the post as much as possible this weekend. If he is able to get to his spots, it will certainly help the Cyclones gather the victory over the Red Raiders.