Tamin Lipsey Representing Iowa State on Another Award Late-Season Team

Iowa State Cyclones point guard Tamin Lipsey came into the 2025-26 season with some high expectations.

He was voted as the best point of attack defender in men’s college basketball, a lofty honor to receive. And he has certainly lived up to the billing throughout the season as one of the fiestiest defenders in the country.

That billing has only been cemented with him being named to the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Late-Season Team, per the team's official website. He is one of 15 players who made the list, which includes three other players from the Big 12.

With four players on the late-season team, the conference has the most representation of any in the country. Being in the running for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Award is nothing new for Lipsey.

Tamin Lipsey deserving to be on late-season award team

Feb 16, 2026; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones guard Tamin Lipsey (3) defends Houston Cougars guard Kingston Flemings (4) during the first half at James H. Hilton Coliseum. | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

Last year, he was a semifinalist for the prestigious award. In 2024, he was one of four finalists, with Houston Cougars point guard Jamal Shead taking home the award.

Lipsey certainly has a strong case to take home the honor this season. Averaging 2.2 steals per game, he has continued to build upon his Iowa State record with 291 in his career, which puts him in third in Big 12 history.

He has been setting the tone for T.J. Otzelberger’s defense for four seasons, and the senior point guard is looking to go out on top with the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Award to cap off his incredible career.

This season, Lipsey is averaging 13 points, 5.2 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game. When adding in his 2.2 steals, there isn’t another player in the country reaching those marks this season.