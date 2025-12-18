Iowa State Cyclones Standout Holding Steady in Freshman of the Year Rankings

The Iowa State Cyclones men’s basketball team has gotten off to an incredibly strong start, winning its first 11 games of the season for the third time in program history.

There have been plenty of players contributing to their success in the early going. Justin Jefferson is No. 2, behind Cameron Boozer of the Duke Blue Devils, in the National Player of the Year rankings. He is also No. 1 in the Big 12 Player of the Year rankings.

Point guard Tamin Lipsey has been excellent, especially on the defensive end, where he is trending toward breaking his single-season steals record. Forward Milan Momcilovic has taken his game to another level, knocking down 52.6% of his 3-pointers with an effective field goal rate of 70.8%, both of which lead the Big 12.

Transfer Blake Buchanan has been impactful in the middle as well. Sixth-year senior Nate Heise has been great regardless of the role that is asked of him.

Killyan Toure has been one of best freshmen in country

Iowa State Cyclones forward Killyan Toure (27) celebrates after a dunk against Iowa during the second half in the men’s basketball Cy-Hawk series on Dec. 11, 2025, in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

But the player who has surprised the most is guard Killyan Toure. He was a surprising member of the starting five this season, but has quieted any doubts about the decision that head coach T.J. Otzelberger made.

His performance has been so good that Jeff Borzello and Myron Medcalf of ESPN have Toure ranked at No. 10 in their Freshman of the Year power rankings.

He may not be putting up gaudy numbers like some of his peers, which will limit how high he can move up in the rankings. However, he makes an impact in the most important area of the game: winning.

“Per Synergy Sports data, opposing players have connected on just 29% of their field goal attempts when Iowa State plays man-to-man defense, and he's listed as an excellent defender. He and Milan Momcilovic are also 24th on EvanMiya.com's lists of most efficient pairings in the country. Toure is a pivotal player in Iowa State's success this season,” Medcalf wrote.

Killyan Toure making impact beyond stat line

Dec 6, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3) dribbles the ball while being defended by Iowa State Cyclones guard Killyan Toure (27) during the first half against the Iowa State Cyclones at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Voters will knock him for his averages of 11.4 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.1 steals in 26.5 minutes. However, he is doing it on an efficient shooting split of .560/.375/.759, coming out to an effective field goal rate of 61.3%. That combination of production is something no other freshman has achieved thus far this season.

Toure has the makings of a future star for Otzelberger in the backcourt. He has helped elevate the team on both ends of the floor, taking pressure off Lipsey as an elite point of attack defender on one end and keeping everyone connected offensively.

A capable playmaker, he showcases that ability when needed. He can get downhill, attacking the rim with effectiveness, making 63.3% of his 2-point attempts. His 3-point shooting is good enough to keep opponents honest as well.

Only 11 games into his collegiate career, Toure is just scratching the surface of his potential. The sky’s the limit, and his future looks incredibly bright.

More Iowa State Cyclones Basketball News: