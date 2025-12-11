Iowa State Cyclones Star Joins Exclusive List With Dominant Performance on Court

The 2025-26 college basketball season has been very successful for both the men’s and women’s teams at Iowa State.

Both squads are ranked inside the top 10 of their respective Top 25 polls and dominating impressively. The women’s team is currently ranked No. 10, winning their 11th game of the season on Wednesday against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Cy-Hawk Rivalry game.

Once again, leading the way for Iowa State was their star center, Audi Crooks. In 36 minutes played, she scored 30 points, making 13 of 20 shots from the field to go along with 10 rebounds and one block, helping the Cyclones take home a 74-69 victory.

It was the third consecutive game that she has reached the 30-point mark. In the team’s previous game against the Northern Illinois Huskies, Crooks scored 30 points in only 19 minutes of action, going 13 of 19 from the field. Four rebounds, one assist and one steal were added to round out the stat line.

Audi Crooks joins elite list with dominant performance

Dec 10, 2025; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones Audi Crooks (55) celebrates in their game with the Iowa Hawkeyes during the second half at James H. Hilton Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

Against the Indiana Hoosiers in a neutral site game, she scored a career high and program record 47 points on 19 of 25 shooting from the field and 9 of 11 at the free throw line.

This level of recent dominance has put Crooks in an exclusive group of basketball players this century. As shared by OptaSTATS on X, formerly Twitter, she is only the seventh player, and second women’s player, to score 30+ points on at least 65% shooting in three straight games.

The others are Shaquille O’Neal, LeBron James, Brittney Griner, Kevin Durant, Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

NBA, WNBA or Division I men's or women's players this century with 30+ points on 65% shooting in 3 straight games:



Shaquille O'Neal

LeBron James

Brittney Griner

Kevin Durant

Nikola Jokić

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Audi Crooks pic.twitter.com/2RgO4FCB4e — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) December 11, 2025

Crooks is arguably the most unstoppable force on the court, whether it be men’s or women’s college basketball. She is averaging 27.8 points per game, which is the most in the country, while making 72.2% of her shot attempts.

The wildest part about the numbers she is putting up is that she is producing them in no time flat. Averaging only 25.7 minutes per game, she is playing 3.4 fewer minutes per game than last season but has increased her scoring by 4.4 points.

Audi Crooks joins Brittney Griner (2013) as the only D-I players since 2000 to record three straight games with at least 30 points on 65% FG 🔥



No D-I men's player has accomplished this since 2000. pic.twitter.com/qx8dSFqr6e — ESPN Insights (@ESPNInsights) December 11, 2025

Earlier this season, she made some more history with efficient outings, averaging at least 25 points per game on 75+ percent shooting from the field. Blake Griffin was the only other player to achieve that feat.

It will certainly be worth keeping an eye on how long Crooks can keep this level of efficiency up. Competition will get tougher once the Big 12 schedule begins, but it is hard to envision any opponents truly being able to slow her down on the interior.

