Iowa State Cyclones Star Lands With Oklahoma City Thunder in Recent NBA Mock Draft

The Iowa State Cyclones have solidified their standing as one of the best teams in men’s college basketball during the 2025-26 season.

After defeating the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Jan. 24, the Cyclones now have 18 victories on the season. They remain ranked inside the top 10 of the AP Poll, bouncing back in a big way after going on a two-game losing streak after a 16-0 start to the campaign.

There have been a lot of players contributing to the team’s historic success thus far this season. Arguably, their most important piece has been forward Joshua Jefferson, who is performing at a high level on both ends of the floor.

So much so, he has steadily moved up NBA draft big boards with his stellar numbers. Coming into the season, he was viewed as a top 100 player and a fringe second-round pick. More than halfway through the 2025-26 campaign, he has put himself squarely in the mix as a first-round pick.

Thunder select Joshua Jefferson in first round of recent mock draft

Iowa State Cyclones forward Joshua Jefferson (5) celebrates after win 87-57 over UCF in the Big-12 conference men’s basketball on Jan. 20, 2026, at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In a recent NBA mock draft put together by Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report, Jefferson has moved into the first-round. He lands with the Oklahoma City Thunder, via the Houston Rockets, with the No. 25 overall pick. His teammate, Milan Momcilovic, was also selected.

That is the third of three first-round picks that the Thunder are projected to have in the 2026 NBA Draft. They also selected at Nos. 12 and 18, coming away with Florida Gators forward Thomas Haugh and Houston Cougars big man Chris Cenac Jr.

Oklahoma City also has the No. 38 overall pick, via the Dallas Mavericks. With that selection, they land Paul McNeil, a guard from the North Carolina State Wolfpack who drew a pro comp to Isaiah Joe, a current member of the Thunder’s rotation.

Cracking the rotation of the defending NBA champions, especially with so many other talented youngsters also being added in the draft, would be a challenge for Jefferson. But he is the ideal kind of target for a contender.

He may not have as high a ceiling as some of the other prospects in the Class of 2026, but he is certainly capable of making an immediate impact. A team that is focused on winning as much as possible and contending for another title should be taking someone of Jefferson’s caliber into strong consideration during the draft.

He has shown excellent playmaking ability thus far this season, averaging 5.2 assists per game, which is second on the team behind Tamin Lipsey, who is averaging 5.4. The talented forward is also grabbing 7.8 rebounds and scoring 17.4 points per game.

A versatile player capable of filling several roles on both ends of the floor, drawing a comparison to Kyle Anderson, Jefferson looks ready to contribute to an NBA team immediately.

