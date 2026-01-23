Iowa State Cyclones Star Lands With San Antonio Spurs in Recent NBA Mock Draft

The Iowa State Cyclones have proven themselves to be one of the best teams in men’s college basketball during the 2025-26 season.

After defeating the UCF Knights to snap a two-game losing streak, the Cyclones are now 17-2 on the season. It was a great bounce-back performance by an Iowa State team that was being given a dose of their own medicine during losses against the Kansas Jayhawks and Cincinnati Bearcats.

There have been a lot of players contributing to the Cyclones’ success on the hardwood this season. Joshua Jefferson is going to be in the running for multiple accolades, including National Player of the Year, stuffing the stat sheet on a nightly basis.

But, arguably, the most consistent performer for Iowa State this season has been Milan Momcilovic. The junior sharpshooter has been lighting it up from long range this season, which has put him on the radar for NBA teams.

Milan Momcilovic lands with Spurs in NBA mock draft

Jan 17, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Iowa State Cyclones forward Milan Momcilovic (22) dribbles the ball against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the first half at Fifth Third Arena. | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

Slowly but surely, he has moved up draft boards with his stellar production from the perimeter. He looks the part of a 3-point shooting specialist, but has some impressive shot-making skills in his repertoire in post-ups and from the mid-range.

Momcilovic looks like a relatively safe target for teams in the second round with his shooting ability. And that is exactly where Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report has him landing.

In a recent NBA mock draft, he has the San Antonio Spurs, via the Miami Heat, selecting Momcilovic with the No. 45 overall pick.

It is easy to see what appeals about his game to NBA scouts. He is putting together one of the best 3-point shooting seasons in college basketball history, currently leading the nation with his 54.0% shooting from beyond the arc.

TJ Otzelberger can’t remember being around anyone who is shooting the ball as well as Milan Momcilovic is.



Great clip. Worth a watch: pic.twitter.com/EYiSClZkrk — Ben Hutchens (@Ben_Hutchens_) January 21, 2026

What makes his shooting performance all the more impressive is the volume at which he is attempting 3-pointers. He is making 3.9 of his 7.3 attempts per game. His 75 makes are the most in the country, but his efficiency is what stands out.

To put into perspective how incredible he has been, take into account that there are 14 players currently in men’s college basketball making at least half of their 3-point attempts. None of the other 13 have even had 75 attempts through Jan. 20; Momcilovic has 139.

That kind of high-volume efficiency is incredibly rare and puts him in a class of his own when it comes to shooting the ball. Should it continue, he could start to climb draft boards even more.

