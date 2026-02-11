Iowa State Cyclones Star Named to Wooden Award Late Midseason Top 20 List

The Iowa State Cyclones are in the midst of arguably the best season in the history of the men’s basketball program.

They went undefeated through their non-conference schedule, winning the first 16 contests of the campaign, a program record. Three losses have been suffered during Big 12 play, but the Cyclones still look the part of a conference and national title contender.

One of the players who has helped make that possible is Joshua Jefferson. A transfer from Saint Mary’s in his second season with the program, he has taken his production to another level under T.J. Otzelberger.

He is playing so well that he has been named to another watch list for end-of-season awards and accolades. This time, it is the Wooden Award Late Midseason Top 20 List.

Joshua Jefferson named to Wooden Award Late Midseason Top 20 List

Iowa State Cyclones forward Joshua Jefferson (5) celebrates after win 87-57 over UCF in the Big-12 conference men’s basketball on Jan. 20, 2026, at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jefferson is one of eight Big 12 players on the list, joining Christian Anders of the Texas Tech Red Raiders, Jaden Bradley of the Arizona Wildcats, AJ Dybantsa of the BYU Cougars, Kingston Flemings of the Houston Cougars, P.J. Haggerty of the Kansas State Wildcats, Darryn Peterson of the Kansas Jayhawks and JT Toppin of the Red Raiders.

Freshmen dominate the list, with Dybantsa, Flemings and Peterson being joined by Darius Acuff Jr. of the Arkansas Razorbacks, Cameron Boozer of the Duke Blue Devils, Keaton Wagler of the Illinois Fighting Illini and Caleb Wilson of the North Carolina Tar Heels.

Rounding out the rest of the list are Jeremy Fears Jr. of the Michigan State Spartans, Thomas Haugh of the Florida Gators, Graham Ike of the Gonzaga Bulldogs, Yaxel Lendeborg of the Michigan Wolverines, Labaron Philon Jr. of the Alabama Crimson Tide, Braden Smith of the Purdue Boilermakers, Bennett Stirtz of the Iowa Hawkeyes and Tyler Tanner of the Vanderbilt Commodores.

The Iowa State star power forward certainly deserves to be considered for the prestigious award alongside all of those great players. He is having a magnificent season for the Cyclones, stuffing the stat sheet unlike anyone else.

Iowa State senior Joshua Jefferson has been named to the Wooden Award Late Midseason Top 20 list.



Jefferson is the only power conference player averaging 17.2 points, 7.7 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.5 steals per game.



He's one of eight players from the Big 12 on the list.



📸:… pic.twitter.com/NL08PiglrA — Cyclone Fanatic (@cyclonefanatic) February 10, 2026

Before Iowa State’s loss to the TCU Horned Frogs on Feb. 10, Jefferson was averaging 17.2 points, 7.7 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.5 steals per game. There wasn’t another Power Conference player averaging those numbers in the country.

His decision to remain in Ames for his senior year is paying dividends. His stock has skyrocketed, looking like a legitimate prospect for the 2026 NBA Draft.

Along with the Wooden Award List, Jefferson has also been named to the Karl Malone Award Midseason List and Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Midseason Watchlist.

Expect him to also be in the running for Big 12 Player of the Year and plenty of conference accolades.

More Iowa State Cyclones Basketball News: