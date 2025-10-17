Iowa State Cyclones Vet Not To Be Counted Out in Battle for Role Behind Tamin Lipsey
The Iowa State Cyclones are set to play their first game of the new men’s basketball year on Friday night. They will be traveling to Omaha to take on the Creighton Bluejays in the first of two exhibition games.
The starting lineup for the game has been revealed. With Tamin Lipsey still rehabbing from his knee injury suffered a few weeks ago, it will be Killyan Toure taking over as the starting point guard against the Bluejays.
Joining him in the backcourt in a surprising turn of events is sixth-year senior Nate Heise. The frontcourt is as expected, with Milan Momcilovic, Joshua Jefferson and Blake Buchanan rounding out the starting five.
It will be interesting to see how head coach T.J. Otzelberger handles the minutes allotment in the team’s first action. Highly-touted freshman guard Jamarion Batemon was predicted by many people to be a starter, but for at least the first exhibition game, he will be coming off the bench.
Cade Kelderman will get chance against Creighton to perform
Likely getting minutes on the second unit along with him will be transfer big man Eric Mulder and freshman Dominykas Pleta, another center.
But where everyone’s focus will be is on the backcourt. This is a golden opportunity for players to seize with Lipsey, a Preseason All-Big 12 team selection, who is not participating because of injury.
When he is healthy, he will assume the starting point guard spot. But minutes will be available behind him, especially if Batemon ends up being a starter alongside him.
Toure is one player who fits into the mold of what Lipsey brings. A tenacious defender, he has the ability to also be a lead playmaker offensively as he gains experience. But Otzelberger mentioned another name to keep an eye on: Cade Kelderman.
The head coach said he is expecting the Waukee, Iowa, product to get meaningful minutes tonight against Creighton in the exhibition. It is a massive opportunity for the third-year player.
In his first two years with the Cyclones, Kelderman was buried on the depth chart. He has played 105 combined minutes in 27 games, with most of his action coming in blowouts.
However, in two of the team’s biggest games of the 2024-25 campaign, he played a significant role off the bench. Against the BYU Cougars in a 96-92 loss in the Big 12 tournament and against the Lipscomb Bisons in the Round of 64 in the NCAA Tournament, he played 18 minutes in each contest.
Kelderman being considered for a role behind Lipsey will certainly surprise many fans. But if Otzelberger doesn’t believe his freshmen are ready for a prominent role, turning to the junior makes a lot of sense.
He responded well when thrust into a prominent role in meaningful games unexpectedly. In Year 3 of Otzelberger’s system, there likely aren’t many players more well-equipped to step into a role and produce on the roster than he is.