Iowa State Cyclones Won't Have To Wait Long for Biggest Test in Big 12

The Iowa State Cyclones have been one of the best teams in the country thus far in the 2025-26 men’s college basketball season.

With a 13-0 record, they are one of six teams that remain undefeated along with the Arizona Wildcats, Michigan Wolverines, Vanderbilt Commodores, Nebraska Cornhuskers and Miami (OH) RedHawks.

This is the second time since T.J. Otzelberger has been at the helm of Iowa State that they have made it through their non-conference schedule without a loss. Since this is only his fifth season as head coach, it is quite an achievement, especially considering the state of the program when he took over.

Coming into the year, there were a lot of questions about how the Cyclones would respond after losing their top two scorers, Curtis Jones and Keshon Gilbert. They have handled things well, elevating their performance on the offensive end to match their incredible production defensively.

Which team is Iowa State's biggest early test in Big 12?

Iowa State Cyclones men's basketball head coach T.J. Otzelberger calls a play from the bench against Alcorn State Braves during the first half on Dec. 3, 2025, at Hilton Coliseum, in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It has Iowa State in a great position heading into its Big 12 schedule. They are currently projected as a one-seed in recent NCAA Men’s Bracketology predictions, overcoming all obstacles that have been placed in front of them.

The Cyclones should be able to handle anything thrown at them. Even having to head on the road to some hostile environment shouldn’t faze them too much after going into Mackey Arena and defeating the previously No. 1-ranked Purdue Boilermakers in historic fashion.

However, there are going to be plenty of tests throughout the conference schedule in a loaded Big 12. They won’t have to wait long to play their biggest upcoming test, which, in the opinion of Jeff Borzello of ESPN, is a matchup against the Kansas Jayhawks.

Heading to Lawrence, Kansas, to play at Allen Fieldhouse is always a challenge for visitors. Bill Self once again has a strong squad at his disposal, headlined by freshman star Darryn Peterson, who could be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Kansas Jayhawks present major obstacle for Cyclones

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) drives against Missouri Tigers forward Mark Mitchell (25) during the first half at T-Mobile Center. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The Jayhawks are 10-3 on the season and ranked No. 17 in the country. Their only losses have been to the North Carolina Tar Heels, Duke Blue Devils and UConn Huskies, all teams currently ranked in the top 12 of the AP Poll.

Alas, Iowa State’s undefeated record may not even be intact by the time they travel to Kansas on Jan. 13. They have a major challenge on the road against the Baylor Bears in Waco, sandwiched between games at Hilton Coliseum against the West Virginia Mountaineers in the first Big 12 men’s basketball game of the year and the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

None of those teams is currently ranked, but all are inside the top 100 of the NET Rankings. Heading on the road to face Baylor will be one of many Quad 1 games the Cyclones have on their schedule for the remainder of the season.

