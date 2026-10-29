Iowa State Guard Is Player To Watch This Season

The Iowa State Cyclones men’s basketball team is going to look a lot different on the court during the 2026-27 campaign than it did during their run to the Sweet 16 this past season.

Gone are star forwards Milan Momcilovic and Joshua Jefferson, who transferred to the Kentucky Wildcats and were selected in the first round of the 2026 NBA Draft, respectively. Iowa State is catching a break with Tamin Lipsey currently being eligible for a fifth year of college basketball.

His presence raises the ceiling of the team immensely, especially to help offset the loss of Killyan Toure. The sophomore guard is still part of the program, but he won’t be taking the court until at least mid-January as he recovers from surgery on his shoulder.

Luckily, Iowa State has excellent depth in the backcourt to overcome the loss. His absence will certainly be felt, but Lipsey, Bradley Braves transfer Jaquan Johnson, Robert Morris Colonials transfer Ryan Prather Jr. and freshman Yusef Gray Jr. can cover those minutes.

Iowa State has depth to overcome Killyan Toure injury

Oct 20, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Iowa State player Killyan Toure interviews during the Big 12 Media Days event at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, Toure is the player to watch this season because of the upside that he possesses. After starting all 37 games that he played in as a freshman, he was being viewed by analysts and evaluators alike as a breakout star for the 2026-27 season.

A delayed debut to the season just solidifies him as the player to watch because until Toure is in the lineup, it is anyone’s guess what this team’s true ceiling is.

“Killyan Toure is the best NBA prospect on the team and likely out until January with a shoulder injury. We will not see what the Cyclones are capable of until Toure returns,” wrote CJ Moore of The Athletic (subscription required).

Defensively is where he makes his greatest impact. Toure is regarded as the best point-of-attack defender in men’s college basketball; it was a title that Lipsey held last year. The trio of Toure, Lipsey and Johnson are going to create havoc for opposing players who will be hounded 94 feet.

Listed at 6-foot-3 with a wingspan of at least 6-foot-9, Toure has the length to defend any backcourt players and some wings. That versatility is not only a weapon for head coach T.J. Otzelberger to take advantage of, but also why he is viewed as such a strong NBA prospect.

His stock will only go up if he continues making strides on offense. He showed more confidence in his jump shot as his freshman year moved along; if that carries over, he will move up several tiers as a prospect.

If Toure continues developing at the pace he showed last season, Iowa State is going to make some noise in the Big 12 and NCAA tournament.