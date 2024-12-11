Matt Campbell given eight-year contract extension after historical season at Iowa State
It appears as if Matt Campbell will be coaching at Iowa State for the foreseeable future.
Campbell signed an eight-year contract extension with the Cyclones on Wednesday after leading the program to the first 10-win season ever. Iowa State (10-3) played in the Big 12 Conference title game for the second time and will meet Miami in the Pop-Tarts Bowl later this month.
“Coach Campbell has built a special football program at Iowa State; one that all Cyclone fans can take great pride in,” Iowa State president Dr. Wendy Wintersteen said. “His continued commitment to both academic and athletic excellence, combined with his strong character and integrity, make him the ideal individual to lead Iowa State’s football program. He is very deserving of this new contract.”
Campbell has the Cyclones in a bowl game for the seventh time in nine seasons and has been named Big 12 coach of the year three times. He is the third-longest tenured coach in program history and surpassed one of those, Dan McCarney, for most wins at Iowa State earlier this year.
“It has been rewarding to see the amazing impact Coach Campbell, and his staff, have had over the past decade on our university, athletic department and the young men in our football program,” said Jamie Pollard, Director of Athletics at Iowa State. “Given all the uncertainty currently facing college athletics, it was critical that we moved quickly to solidify the future of our football program.
“Matt is the perfect fit for Iowa State University and I am thrilled he wants to continue to lead our program. Leadership continuity is essential to any organization’s long-term success. This is a great day for Cyclone fans.”
Campbell is the only leader to guide Iowa State to five straight winning seasons. He also owns school records for conference victories and overall wins.
“It is an honor to be associated with a great university and community, and I am thankful to work with great leaders, administrators and student-athletes,” Campbell said. “I look forward to finishing the 2024 season strong while continuing to grow this program and pursuing excellence in the classroom and on the field.”
