Iowa State Recruit Jackson Kiss Reveals Which NBA Stars He Watches Most To Build Game

Iowa State Cyclones men’s basketball coach T.J. Otzelberger has done a wonderful job since taking over the program of keeping the pipeline stocked with talent.

Every year, he has transfers or freshmen who make an immediate impact to help take the program to new heights. This year, freshman guard Killyan Toure made such a positive impact in the offseason that he forced his way into the starting lineup alongside Tamin Lipsey, despite being projected as his backup.

Fellow freshman guard Jamarion Batemon is making an impact off the bench with his 3-point shooting and Dominykas Pleta is working his way into the rotation as a backup big man behind Blake Buchanan.

Otzelberger has another talented group of freshmen in the Class of 2027 that he hopes can keep the positive momentum going for the program. The highest-ranked player in the group is forward Jackson Kiss.

Jackson Kiss watching Brandon Ingram, Kawhi Leonard film

Feb 7, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) holds on to a rebound in front of Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

He has steadily moved up the recruiting rankings, currently being the No. 113 overall player in the Rivals Industry Rankings for his class. A four-star recruit, he has a chance to break into the 100 when it is all said and done.

Especially if he is able to continue developing and emulating the NBA stars whom he has been watching tape of to augment his own game.

”I’m a versatile wing that can play inside and outside,” Kiss told Rivals, via Jamie Shaw (subscription required). “I am a playmaker, and defensively, I can just switch any position. I watch a lot of Kawhi Leonard; he is a main one, especially with the way he plays defense. And, I am watching a good bit of Brandon Ingram now.”

He is playing his senior year with Utah Prep and selected to commit to Iowa State over nine other offers, including a few Power Conference programs: the Northwestern Wildcats and Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

Video of future #IowaState #Cyclones power forward Jackson Kiss from @TarkClassic. The Utah Prep senior brings a physical presence, but is more skilled than people give him credit for. pic.twitter.com/wOu5mWx99E — Rodger Bohn (@rodgerbohn) December 24, 2025

A potential impact performer on both ends of the court, he has already drawn some lofty comparisons to current Cyclones star forward Joshua Jefferson. If he gets close to producing anywhere near that level, Otzelberger has quite the player on his hands.

Jefferson is having a monster season this campaign, in the running for several awards and accolades as he stuffs the stat sheet for a 16-0 team that should be ranked No. 2 in the AP Poll come Monday afternoon.

However, he is playing his last year of college basketball. There will be a massive void to fill in the frontcourt, and Kiss will have a chance to carve out a role early on.

