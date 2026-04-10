Iowa State Basketball’s Next Star Could Be Part of Weekend Visit

Recently, news was released that the Iowa State Cyclones are hosting five transfer visits this weekend. Iowa State is bringing in a perfect mix of guard play, big men, and defensive-minded players to Ames this weekend.

The main goal of the offseason has been simple. Iowa State has a great roster, but is in need of a guard who can score the basketball and potentially be the Cyclones’ key offensive player for the 2026-27 season.

Fortunately for Iowa State, two of the five players coming on visits are perfect options to be the Cyclones’ next star player.

The first one is Jaquan Johnson, a sophomore guard who played for the Bradley Braves. Johnson has been incredible. He averaged 16.9 points per game in his sophomore year and added 3.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists.

Jaquan Johnson would be ideal Tamin Lipsey replacement

Bradley's Jaquan Johnson celebrates a Belmont turnover late in the overtime period of their college basketball game Monday, Feb. 9, 2026 at Carver Arena in Peoria. The Braves defeated the Bruins 95-84. | MATT DAYHOFF/JOURNAL STAR / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He had three 30+ point games last season, with his best game coming against the Belmont Bruins in an overtime victory over the conference leaders.

Johnson perfectly fits the mold to be the star player of Iowa State for the future. He’s a dynamic guard, one who can score with ease. Also, he can rebound the ball to an extent, as well as dish the ball out like a point guard.

Sometimes, players move up a level and really slow down, but there is reason to believe that Johnson won’t slow down and continue at a similar pace with the Cyclones.

The other is Ryan Prather Jr., a junior from the Robert Morris Colonials. In his most recent season, he was Robert Morris’s top player, averaging 15.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game.

Ryan Prather Jr. can be go-to scorer for Iowa State

Nov 4, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Robert Morris Colonials guard Ryan Prather Jr. (2) goes to the basket as Iowa Hawkeyes guard Bennett Stirtz (14) defends during the first half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

He was an elite scorer in the Horizon League, with his best game coming against the Detroit Mercy Titans, where he put up 29 points. But also had decent games outside of the conference.

Against the Iowa Hawkeyes on opening night, he had 12 points. Against the Drake Bulldogs, he had 12 as well.

Prather is a very similar player to Johnson. They both score the ball well, rebound and assist at a high level, and are overall dynamic scorers. While it would be great to have both, Iowa State really only needs one of the two to commit, as they would likely have similar roles.

We are going to lean with Johnson to be the guy that Iowa State needs. While Prather Jr. has the size advantage by six inches, Johnson excels at scoring the basketball a bit better, while also doing it in a tougher conference. In addition, Iowa State already has size, and more so, strictly needs a score-first player.

Regardless, either of these options would be a great get for the Cyclones for the 2026-27 season.