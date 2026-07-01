Joshua Jefferson Details Tough Journey Recovering From Injury

Joshua Jefferson had an incredible career with the Iowa State Cyclones, but it came to an end in disappointing fashion.

Minutes into the team’s Round of 64 game against the Tennessee State Tigers, he suffered an ankle injury. The Cyclones were able to defeat Tennessee State and then the Kentucky Wildcats, but without their star forward in the lineup, they were overwhelmed by the Tennessee Volunteers in the Sweet 16.

Jefferson did everything he could to get himself ready to try and play, but it wasn’t meant to be. The ankle injury was relatively serious, and he admitted that he wasn’t ever close to being able to suit up.

The injury could not have come at a worse time. Not only was his collegiate career over in a flash, but there was some worry about how it would impact his preparation for the 2026 NBA Draft, with the pre-draft process starting almost immediately at the conclusion of the men’s basketball campaign.

Joshua Jefferson had challenges with ankle injury

Mar 20, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Iowa State Cyclones forward Joshua Jefferson (5) is helped off of the court after suffering an apparent injury to his left leg against Tennessee State Tigers during the first half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jefferson detailed some of the process when meeting with local media. He had to quickly change his mindset from trying to get back in the Iowa State lineup to being ready to showcase his talents for NBA teams.

“When that injury happened, I was devastated I couldn’t finish the tournament but also understood there’s a lot at stake coming right after it. I had to rehab as much as I could and switch it around really fast, so I can start getting prepared for the Combine and draft workouts. I had to get a reality check of what’s going on around me and couldn’t have any downtime to recover and let my body rest. It was straight to recovery, training and getting back into it,” he said, via Bill Seals of Cyclone Report (subscription required).

Luckily for Jefferson, he did get healthy enough to participate. He was invited to and took part in the NBA Combine, doing measurements and drills throughout the event.

While his performance received mixed reviews, that didn’t keep him from being selected in the first round of the 2026 NBA Draft. At No. 28, he heard his name called with the selection that the Minnesota Timberwolves made for the Brooklyn Nets.

It is a moment he will remember forever, especially because he was in attendance. Despite not getting an invite to the green room, Jefferson was in Brooklyn for the draft and got to shake hands with NBA commissioner Adam Silver.

“Going to the draft was just a non-negotiable for me because even if I got a green room invite or not, I was confident I’d be caught in the first round. It really ended in a great night. That night has a lot of nerves in it because you don’t know where you can end up. There’s a lot of things that could happen, but I was blessed and fortunate to get picked on the first night.”

Some hurdles remain because the pick used on him was traded. He can’t have much interaction with the team, for legal reasons, as the deal is not yet official. But Jefferson is officially an NBA player and cannot wait to get on the court with his new teammates for the Summer League.