Joshua Jefferson Lands in Far From Ideal Situation With Nets

The 2026 NBA Draft saw a streak snapped for the Iowa State Cyclones men’s basketball team.

For the first time since 2020, when Tyrese Haliburton was selected by the Sacramento Kings at No. 12 overall, an Iowa State player heard his name called. Forward Joshua Jefferson was selected No. 28 by the Minnesota Timberwolves.

That would have been an ideal landing spot for the Cyclones star. They are a playoff team that he could have slid right into the rotation of and helped off the bench with a versatile skill set. Unfortunately, the Timberwolves won’t be who he is playing with.

Before the draft, it was announced that Minnesota completed a three-team deal with the Brooklyn Nets and Chicago Bulls. To unload Julius Randle’s contract, the Timberwolves attached the No. 28 pick to him, sending him to the Nets. Brooklyn sent Nicolas Claxton to the Bulls and the No. 33 pick to Minnesota to complete the deal.

Joshua Jefferson lands in tough spot with Nets

Iowa State Cyclones forward Joshua Jefferson (5) celebrates after winning 66-62 over Iowa in the men’s basketball Cy-Hawk series on Dec. 11, 2025, in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jefferson was worthy of being selected in the first round, but the Nets are far from an ideal landing spot. For starters, the team’s two most established players, Michael Porter Jr. and Randle, are locked into big-minute roles at the forward spots.

Arguably, the best asset that the former Cyclones star brings to the team is his playmaking ability. However, given the makeup of the Brooklyn roster, he likely isn’t a player they are going to prioritize putting the ball in the hands of.

In the 2025 NBA Draft, the Nets spent multiple first-round picks on point guards and playmakers. With the No. 6 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, they added another in Mikel Brown Jr. of the Louisville Cardinals. Randle is assuredly going to have the ball in his hands a lot as well.

Already 23 years old, Jefferson is facing an uphill battle when it comes to a team developing him. Landing on a rebuilding squad, and one that doesn’t have the clearest path to playing time for him, is a worst-case scenario.

The potential is there for him to be the kind of glue guy that can help a team win. He may be viewed as a jack-of-all-trades kind of player, but that kind of skill set isn’t normally one that thrives in the situation that he is heading into with Brooklyn.

Being selected by a team ready to contend for the playoffs, not worried about future draft picks, would have benefited Jefferson much more. He will certainly look to make the most of his opportunity, and should get some run with a team expected to lose a lot this upcoming season, but he will face a bit of an uphill battle.