Keys for Iowa State Cyclones Against Iowa Hawkeyes in Cy-Hawk Rivalry Game

The Iowa State Cyclones have been playing at an incredibly high level to start the 2025-26 men’s college basketball season.

They are 9-0, with their most recent performance being amongst the best this season. The Cyclones went on the road and defeated the Purdue Boilermakers, who were No. 1 at the time, in historic fashion by 23 points.

Iowa State is now returning home to host the Iowa Hawkeyes in the next chapter of the Cy-Hawk rivalry. This is a different Hawkeyes team than in years past, with Ben McCollum in Year 1 with the school, replacing Fran McCaffrey after 15 years.

What will it take for the Cyclones to win their 10th game in a row? Here are some keys to victory for them in the Cy-Hawk rivalry game.

Setting Pace, Controlling Tempo

Dec 6, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Iowa State Cyclones guard Tamin Lipsey (3) dribbles the ball during the first half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Iowa State has proven to be successful when it can speed the game up a little bit. Their aggressive trapping defense can get opponents out of sorts, leading to turnovers being forced and getting into the open court.

Iowa used to play at a breakneck pace, but that isn’t the case any longer. They are one of the most methodical teams in the country when it comes to pace. Whichever team can get the game at the tempo they prefer, they will create an edge.

T.J. Otzelberger-led teams are rooted in playing hard-nosed defense. If things slow down, they are better equipped to adapt than the Hawkeyes are to a potential track meet.

Battle on the Boards

Nov 24, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Iowa State Cyclones forward Joshua Jefferson (5) and St. John's Red Storm forward Bryce Hopkins (23) battle for control of a rebound during the second half in a 2025 Players Era Festival group play game at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Cyclones aren’t the best rebounding team in the country, ranking 229th with 35.9 per game. But, they excel at keeping their opponents off the glass, allowing only 30.4 per game. They are especially stingy with teams grabbing only 20 defensive rebounds per game against them, which ranks 14th in the country.

The Hawkeyes have also turned themselves into an elite team at preventing rebounds. Because their pace is so slow, it should come as no surprise that they rank so low with only 30 rebounds per game.

However, they allow only 28.3 per game, which is the second-fewest in the nation. Whoever can control the glass will give themselves a major edge in the matchup.

3-point Shooting

Iowa State Cyclones forward Milan Momcilovic (22) takes a three-point shot around Alcorn State Braves guard Davian Williams (3) during the second half on Dec. 3, 2025, at Hilton Coliseum, in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One of the reasons that Iowa State has found so much success this season is its incredible 3-point shooting. They are making 43.8% of their attempts, which is the third-best mark in the country. Milan Momcilovic has been on fire, taking the challenge from the coaching staff to increase his volume.

Iowa is also an excellent 3-point shooting team, connecting on 38.5% of its attempts, which is 28th in the nation.

Defending that 3-point line will be key for both squads. Neither team shoots an incredibly high volume of attempts from beyond he arc, but they certainly make them count.

Figuring Out New-Look Iowa Defense

Dec 6, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Ben McCollum reacts during the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

For years, when the Cyclones would prepare for games against the Hawkeyes, they’d bring their track shoes. Iowa was a fast-paced, offensive-minded team that was going to do everything in its power to outscore you in shootouts.

That is no longer the case with McCollum taking the helm. This is a team that plays painfully slow at times and wants to win drag-em out, defensive-minded contests.

That is something Otzelberger’s squads have been known for throughout his tenure with Iowa State. He has no qualms about his team playing that way, but their game plan in preparing for Iowa has to be adjusted.

This is a vastly improved team on the defensive end. The Cyclones are going to have to work a little harder to find good looks offensively than in years past, but if they proved anything against Purdue, it is that they have the roster to adapt to any situation and succeed.

