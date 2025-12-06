Keys for Iowa State Cyclones Major Non-Conference Clash With Purdue Boilermakers

The Iowa State Cyclones have been playing at an incredibly high level this season, and they will be put to the test on Saturday afternoon.

They are playing their biggest game of the non-conference slate, set to face off against the No. 1-ranked Purdue Boilermakers on their home floor, Mackey Arena. It will be a major measuring stick game for the program to prove they should also be considered amongst the contenders in the sport.

Will Tamin Lipset suit up? What will it take for the Cyclones to pull off the upset in West Lafayette, Indiana? Here are some keys to the game to keep a close eye on that will determine the outcome.

Controlling Tempo

Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Iowa State plays at a pretty steady pace on the court. Their 74.8 possessions per game rank 80th in men’s college basketball. They aren’t afraid to push the ball into the open court and look to speed up their opponent with their aggressive game plan defensively.

Will they be able to speed up the Boilermakers? It will certainly be a challenge with their methodical pace of 69.1 possessions, ranking 297th in the nation. Not only does Purdue play slow, but they rarely make mistakes.

Averaging only 9.5 turnovers per game, they are one of the best teams in the country at protecting the ball, ranking 10th. Can the Cyclones speed up the Boilermakers and get the game closer to a pace they want to play at?

If Iowa State can turn this into more of a track meet, they will have the clear advantage. In the halfcourt, it will be Purdue that can exert its will.

3-Point Shooting

Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Neither team is especially prolific when it comes to attempting 3-pointers. The Cyclones rank 203rd with only 23.4 attempts per game from long range. The Boilermakers are 133rd, averaging 25.1 attempts.

However, both teams are incredibly dangerous when it comes to 3-point shooting. Iowa State set a school record on Wednesday against the Alcorn State Braves, entering this afternoon’s match-up on fire. They currently rank No. 3 in the country, connecting on 43.3%.

Purdue isn’t very far off, making 41.8% of their attempts, which is fifth in the nation. Where they can be exploited is on the defensive end, allowing 28.6 3-point attempts per game.

The Boilermakers have defended the 3-point line rather well, allowing opponents to shoot 30.6%. But the Cyclones have shown they can get hot from long range; if they take 29 3-point attempts, they could light Mackey Arena on fire.

Competing on the glass

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Both teams excel at limiting their opponents on the glass. Iowa State ranks 27th in the nation, allowing only 30.1 rebounds. Purdue is even more dominant on the glass, allowing 29.3 rebounds per game, which ranks 14th.

However, there is a stark difference in the team’s rebounding numbers themselves. The Boilermakers are 54th in total rebounds with 40.9 per game, while the Cyclones are 211th with 36.4.

They are going to have to compete hard on the glass to keep within arm’s reach in the rebounding battle. On the defensive glass is where they could find some struggles, with Purdue limiting opponents to only 18.6 defensive rebounds per game, which is the third fewest in men’s college basketball.

