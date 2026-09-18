Timeline for Killyan Toure to Return for Iowa State Basketball is Not Encouraging

With the Iowa State Cyclones program mostly focused on football at this point, the start of the basketball season is also quickly approaching. Unfortunately, recent news the team received about one of their key players is far from ideal.

Coming off another Sweet 16 appearance last season, the Cyclones have been able to become one of the best programs in college basketball in recent years.

Sadly, last year will go down as a season of what-ifs. Star forward Joshua Jefferson was injured in the opening minutes of the NCAA Tournament. While the team was able to win their first two games, their Sweet 16 matchup against the Tennessee Volunteers became too much.

Now, as the team gets prepared for the upcoming season, they are dealing with another injury to a key player. Killyan Toure underwent shoulder surgery in August and the recent update on his timeline to return is not encouraging.

Toure to Miss Quite a Bit of Time

Source: Iowa State's Killyan Toure (shoulder) is not expected to return until mid to late January.



Toure underwent surgery in August.



Averaged 8.6 PPG, 3.5 RPG, and 1.5 SPG last season. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) September 18, 2026

With the update on the timeline for the return of Toure, the Cyclones’ star guard is going to be missing the start of conference play in the Big 12.

Losing Toure for so much time is certainly a big blow for the program, and the case could be made that he is their best player heading into the season. As a freshman last year, he was a starter and held a significant role in the lineup.

Right from the start, the young guard proved that he could be one of the best on-ball defenders in college basketball. In coach T.J. Otzelberger’s defensive system, Toure was a perfect fit.

With great size, Toure was not only able to bother opposing guards, but he was also able to hold his own on the wing. On the offensive end, he might not have been as polished of a player, but he developed and performed really well on that end of the court toward the end of the season.

Now, with Toure out until at least mid-January, the team is going to need some of their other players to step up. Jamarion Bateman, who also played a significant role as a freshman will certainly be someone the team turns to.

Also, with former guard Tamin Lipsey seeking a fifth year of eligibility, he could perhaps be the answer for the Cyclones as well. While that will have to be worked out in the courts, he would be an amazing player to land. Hopefully, Toure will continue to rehab and get better, as the Cyclones will need him to reach their potential.