Leon Bond III Reveals Role Iowa State Basketball Sold Him On

The Iowa State Cyclones men’s basketball team wasted no time making additions to the roster in the transfer portal.

It officially opened on April 7, the day after the Michigan Wolverines defeated the UConn Huskies for the national championship. Within the first few days, it was announced that the Cyclones would be hosting several players for visits to Ames.

One of those players was Leon Bond III. He was in the transfer portal for the second time in his career. After playing his freshman year with the Virginia Cavaliers and being teammates with current Iowa State center Blake Buchanan, he played the last two seasons with the Northern Iowa Panthers.

With one season of eligibility remaining, he felt the Cyclones were the perfect fit for him, committing to the program before he even made his visit to campus.

What role will Leon Bond III play with Iowa State?

Mar 19, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Northern Iowa guardLeon Bond III (35) answers a question at a press conference ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Once there, he was told what kind of role he would have with the team during the 2026-27 season. Bond revealed what head coach T.J. Otzelberger has planned for him.

"Honing in on my guard skills and giving me an opportunity to play a two-guard role and be an elite defender, and honestly, just be in a good position to help a team win," Bond said, via Alec Busse of Cyclone Alert, part of the 247Sports Network (subscription required). "That's, honestly, all I've ever wanted. Just impact winning at the highest level and they're going to give me a great opportunity to do that."

That certainly sounds familiar to the role that Nate Heise has played the last two seasons for Iowa State. A former Northern Iowa product himself, he quickly endeared himself to the coaching staff and fan base with his style of play.

Not the most athletic or flashy player on the court, Heise did all the little things to help the team win. Otzelberger viewed him as a sixth starter for the team, filling whatever role was necessary on a given night.

When the lights were brightest, Heise always stepped up. He knocked down clutch 3-pointers throughout the season. When Joshua Jefferson went down with an injury three minutes into their Round of 64 game against the Tennessee State Tigers in the 2026 NCAA Tournament, it was Heise who was called upon to replace him.

It definitely sounds like Bond is going to be tasked with a similar assignment. It is one that he certainly has the tools to thrive in.

Listed at 6-foot-5 and 200 pounds, he offers a little more size and length than even Heise did. A member of the Missouri Valley Conference All-Defensive Team, he will certainly make an impact on that end of the floor as a versatile piece of the game plan.

Offensively, he is no slouch, averaging 11.9 points per game last season while making 47.3% of his shots overall and 36.2% of his 3-point attempts. With 4.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocks rounding out his stat line, the Cyclones have added a solid, all-around contributor to the mix.