Men's Basketball Cy-Hawk Game Between Iowa State, Iowa Gets Start Time and Channel
The Iowa State Cyclones have been asserting their dominance in the Cy-Hawk rivalry with the Iowa Hawkeyes on the gridiron in recent years.
In Week 2 of the campaign, Iowa State defeated its in-state rivals in Ames for the first time since 2011. For the second consecutive college football season, the Cyclones retained the trophy.
Iowa State will be looking to carry that dominance over to the hardwood. And now fans know when and what channel to tune in to on Dec. 11 when the next chapter of the rivalry occurs.
Start time, channel for Iowa State Cyclones vs. Iowa Hawkeyes revealed
As shared by the Cyclones men’s basketball official page on X, this will be a primetime affair. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 pm CT/8 pm ET and will be airing on FS1, per the post.
Iowa State is currently on a two-game winning streak against its in-state rivals on the hardwood. The last time Iowa defeated them was in 2022 at Carver-Hawkeye Area in a blowout, 75-56.
The Cyclones returned the favor the following year, blowing the Hawkeyes out 90-65 at Hilton Coliseum. Last year, Iowa State went on the road and took home the victory in the Cy-Hawk rivalry with an 89-80 win.
It was the first time they had won away from Ames in the rivalry since 2014. In the 90-75 victory, Nazareth Mitrou-Long led the Cyclones with 21 points. Monte Morris, Georges Niang, Abdul Nader and Dustin Hogue all scored in double figures as well.
They will be looking to extend their winning streak against the Hawkeyes at Hilton Coliseum to three games. The last time they lost the rivalry game at home was in 2019, in an 84-68 defeat.
Iowa State was unable to slow down Luka Garza that night, as he scored 21 points with 11 rebounds. Tyrese Haliburton led the way for the Cyclones with a game-high 22 points.
Iowa State men's basketball to be featured several times on national television
The Cy-Hawk rivalry game this season was the second major announcement that the school released the start time and date for recently. Another one of their premier non-conference games will be featured on national television.
Iowa State is heading on the road to face the Purdue Boilermakers in the first game of a home-and-home series held at Mackey Arena. The premier matchup is set for Dec. 6 at 11 am CT/12 pm ET and will air on CBS.
The Cyclones are a growing program, with several of their game set to air nationally. Two games are going to be featured on ESPN’s “Big Monday”, along with another Big 12 clash against the Kansas Jayhawks set for ABC on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14.