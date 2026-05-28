Milan Momcilovic’s Timeline To Make Transfer Decision Revealed
Iowa State Cyclones star forward Milan Momcilovic is officially coming back to school.
Just a few hours ahead of the deadline that was set for 11:59 pm ET on May 27 to withdraw his name from the 2026 NBA Draft, Momcilovic made the difficult decision to put off his professional aspirations for at least one more year and return to college basketball for his senior year.
While his focus the last few weeks has been squarely on hearing his name called during the draft, he will now shift to figuring out where to continue his collegiate career. Iowa State, despite having a roster spot open, is incredibly unlikely to retain him.
Momcilovic will almost certainly be suiting up for a new program during the 2026-27 season. Which one will it be? An announcement isn’t expected to take too long, according to Adam Zagoria on X.
Milan Momcilovic expected to make decision in coming days
The basketball insider revealed that a decision on his next landing spot will come sometime this weekend. It will be something everyone in the basketball world keeps a close eye on.
Momcilovic is the No. 1-ranked player in the transfer portal. Had he done this a few weeks ago when the portal opened, the list of suitors would have been longer than a CVS receipt.
But, at this point in the offseason, with so many programs already having their rosters set, there won’t be as many teams lining up for his services. However, there are still some big-time programs that are reportedly in on him.
The Kentucky Wildcats have been viewed as the favorite for a little while now if he were to return to college. Now that he has, they are certainly still in the race, but are facing some competition.
The Arizona Wildcats recently emerged as a suitor. With Koa Peat keeping his name in the 2026 NBA Draft, they have an opening at their forward spot.
Another program linked to Momcilovic is the Louisville Cardinals. They have been incredibly active on the transfer portal, landing Flory Bidunga from the Kansas Jayhawks as their headliner.
The St. John’s Red Storm were reportedly in the race at one point, but no longer look to be. They made a huge splash in the transfer portal, landing Tounde Yessoufou, formerly of the Baylor Bears, after he withdrew his name from the 2026 NBA Draft.
Momcilovic was the best 3-point shooter in men’s college basketball this past season and will elevate whichever program he chooses to another level. Cyclones fans are hopeful he doesn’t choose Arizona, as having to play against him multiple times next season would be a worst-case scenario.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Kenneth Teape is an alumnus of SUNY Old Westbury and graduated in 2013 with an Honors Degree in Media Communications with a focus on print journalism. During his time at Old Westbury, he worked for the school newspaper and several online publications, such as Knicks Now, the official website of the New York Knicks, and a self-made website with fellow students, Gotham City Sports News. Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker. In addition to his work here, he is a reporter for both NBA Analysis Network and NFL Analysis Network, as well as a writer and editor for Packers Coverage. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @teapester725, or reach him via email at teapester725@gmail.com.