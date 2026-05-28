St. John's Red Storm Will No Longer Pursue Iowa State Star Milan Momcilovic

As the Iowa State Cyclones prepare for next season, one of their key players from last year has yet to make a decision on where he will be going.

Following a great campaign for the Cyclones last season, they are going to be a very different-looking team this coming year. While they will be returning some key players, a lot of their production from last season will be gone.

Iowa State saw Joshua Jefferson, Tamin Lipsey, and Nate Heise all graduate, and Milan Momcilovic entered the NBA Draft along with the transfer portal following an amazing season.

Last year, Momcilovic was one of the best shooters in the country and played a major role in the success of the Cyclones. The talented forward averaged 16.9 points per game and shot at a fantastic 48.7% clip from beyond the arc.

Following the strong campaign, it was no surprise to see Momcilovic test the NBA Draft waters. However, he likely made the right decision to withdraw and come back to college. Now, the big question will be where he is going to play. There have been a few teams linked to him in the portal, but recently, one of them added another player and are seemingly out of the running.

St. John’s Out for Milan

St. John's will no longer pursue Milan Momcilovic, per sources https://t.co/jnRjzizfEb — Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) May 28, 2026

Shortly after Momcilovic announced that he was going to be returning to college, the Red Storm were able to land a big addition in the transfer portal with Baylor Bears transfer Tounde Yessoufou.

With that addition, the team is seemingly out on Momcilovic, but the sharpshooter will still have a number of potential suitors. While there is always some slim hope of a return to Ames, that seems extremely unlikely.

Now that the Red Storm are out, the three top choices figure to be the Arizona Wildcats, Kentucky Wildcats, and the Louisville Cardinals. Of those three, it has been Kentucky that has been the most frequently mentioned with Momcilovic. Head coach Mark Pope needs to have a good year with the Wildcats, and the talented forward is the best player available right now.

For the Cyclones, Momcilovic's joining Arizona would be a tough blow for the program. This was the team that beat them in the Big 12 tournament last year, and seeing one of their star players helping them would be tough. Now that he is coming back to college, all eyes will be on where he is going to play.