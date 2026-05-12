Milan Momcilovic Shines During First Day of NBA Combine

The 2025-26 men’s college basketball season was a historic one for Iowa State Cyclones forward Milan Momcilovic.

He led the country in 3-point shooting percentage, knocking down 48.7% of his attempts, and made the most 3-pointers with 136. That is the first time in men’s basketball history that has happened, with Momcilovic etching his name amongst the greatest shooters ever.

That skill is one he hopes will help result in hearing his name called during the 2026 NBA Draft. The Iowa State star is focused solely on his pursuit of turning pro, and he also put his name into the transfer portal, so his time with the Cyclones is almost assuredly over, one way or another.

He has until May 27th to take his name out of the 2026 NBA Draft and remain eligible for college basketball, but his first day at the NBA Draft Combine certainly helped improve his odds of being selected.

Milan Momcilovic performs well at NBA Draft Combine

Iowa State Cyclones forward Milan Momcilovic (22) takes a three-point shot over Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Donovan Atwell (12) during the first half in the Big-12 conference men’s basketball showdown on Feb. 28, 2026, at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For starters, there were no shenanigans with his measurements. At the combine, he came in at 6-foot-8 barefoot and 218.2 pounds with a 6-foot-9 ¼ inch wingspan and 8-foot-6 ½ inch standing reach.

Those numbers were not very far off from what he was listed at with Iowa State. His height was identical, and he was about seven pounds lighter than his listed playing weight with the Cyclones.

2026 AWS NBA Draft Combine anthro measurements for Iowa State’s Milan Momcilovic:



6’8" barefoot, 218.2 pounds with a 6’9 ¼" wingspan and 8’6 ½" standing reach pic.twitter.com/7ftkdLYq32 — Jon Chepkevich (@JonChep) May 12, 2026

Momcilovic has the build of a modern stretch-4 in the NBA. And, the skill set to excel in such a role, as he showcased his elite shooting ability during the first day.

He was on fire during the shooting drills, ranking in the top six of every drill and looking comfortable during all of them. In the spot-up shooting drill, he knocked down 17-of-25 attempts, which was the fifth-best mark.

Milan Momcilovic's stats in shooting drills from the first day at the NBA Draft Combine:



• 17/25 on spot-up shooting (5th)

• 22/30 shooting off the dribble (5th)

• 16/28 side-mid-side (6th)

• 10/10 free throws (1st)



📸: Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Stats via @tmetcalf11 pic.twitter.com/nETvJ34HpU — Cyclone Fanatic (@cyclonefanatic) May 12, 2026

Momcilovic also finished fifth in shooting off the dribble, making 22-of-30 attempts. The area in which he finished lowest was side-mid-side, where he shot 16-of-28 and finished in sixth. He was cool, calm and collected at the foul line, making all 10 attempts, which placed him in first.

It will be interesting to see how things play out over the course of the combine. Momcilovic is one of the players being paid the closest attention to because of where he stood in the rankings heading into the event.

Milan Momcilovic star shooting. Sniper! Didn’t test so well athletically though pic.twitter.com/vXGtG124ES — Finn Kuehl (@finleykuehl) May 12, 2026

He was viewed as a fringe draft prospect, with only a handful of mock drafts even having him selected in the second round. His stock could certainly improve with a good showing at the combine, but returning to college for another year of NIL payment would be enticing if he cannot receive a guarantee of being selected.

The Kentucky Wildcats are the only team he is known to have met with, and it was done via Zoom.