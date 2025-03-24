NCAA Tournament results: Completing the Sweet 16 field
Day four of the NCAA Tournament means the completion of the Sweet 16, as three Big 12 schools including Iowa State hit the court.
Baylor hung tough with Duke in the early going, but the top-seed Blue Devils pulled away for an 89-66 victory.
The Cyclones take on Ole Miss in a meeting of Power 5 conference schools from Milwaukee.
In the late window, Arizona battles former Pac-12 rival Oregon.
Texas Tech and Houston punched tickets to the Sweet 16 with wins on Saturday.
Here are headlines and complete results from day four of the NCAA Tournament:
A new champion will be crowned
Connecticut’s two-year run as kings of the NCAA Tournament came to an end Saturday, as Florida prevailed in an instant classic, 77-75. The Huskies owned the second-longest tourney win streak of all-time behind only UCLA.
Walter Clayton Jr. put the dagger through for the Gators, sinking a 3-pointer. Connecticut had a chance but was unable to convert from the field.
NCAA TOURNAMENT RESULTS
Second Round
(Sunday, March 23)
- Florida 77, Connecticut 75
- Duke 89, Baylor 66
- Alabama 80, Saint Mary’s 66
- Kentucky 84, Illinois 75
- Maryland 72, Colorado State 71
- Iowa State vs. Ole Miss (truTV)
- New Mexico vs. Michigan State, 7:50 p.m. (TNT)
- Oregon vs. Arizona, 8:40 p.m. (TBS)
(All start times are approximate and CST)