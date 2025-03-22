NCAA Tournament results, Day 3: Three Big 12 teams hit the court
Three Big 12 Conference schools are in action on Saturday in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
Top-seed Houston takes on Gonzaga, Texas Tech plays Drake and BYU meets Wisconsin in regional games throughout the day.
Iowa State takes to the court on Sunday, as the Cyclones meet Ole Miss in Milwaukee at 6:45 p.m. CST. Baylor plays Duke and Arizona finishes the day against Oregon.
Here are headlines from day three of the NCAA Tournament and complete results:
Arkansas denies St. John’s, eliminates No. 2 seed
The SEC showed just how strong the top-half of the league is this year, as Arkansas dominated St. John’s, eliminating the No. 2 seed in the West Region on Saturday, 75-66.
Three players reached double figures for the Razorbacks, who placed in a tie for ninth in their conference this past season. They were able to overcome a 2-for-19 shooting performance from deep, as St. John’s wasn’t much better.
NCAA TOURNAMENT RESULTS
Second Round
(Saturday, March 22)
- Purdue 76, McNeese 62
- Arkansas 75, St. John’s 66
- Michigan vs. Texas A&M, 4:15 p.m. (CBS)
- Drake vs. Texas Tech, 5:10 p.m. (TNT)
- Creighton vs. Auburn, 6:10 p.m. (TBS/truTV)
- BYU vs. Wisconsin, 6:45 p.m. (CBS)
- Gonzaga vs. Houston, 7:40 p.m. (TNT)
- UCLA vs. Tennessee, 8:40 p.m. (TBS/truTV)
(All times are approximate and CST)