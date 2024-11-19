No. 5 Iowa State cruises past another opponent ahead of showdown with Auburn
The Iowa State basketball team had little trouble moving to 3-0 on the year Monday night, cruising past IU Indianapolis from Hilton Coliseum in Ames, 87-52.
Now, though, the fifth-ranked Cyclones (3-0) will need to step up their game.
Iowa State heads off to Hawaii for the Maui Invitational where they will face Auburn on Monday, Nov. 25. From there, the Cyclones get either North Carolina or Dayton.
Curtis Jones led four players in double figures, coming off the bench to score a game-high 20. Jones knocked down four 3-pointers, adding six rebounds to his night.
Tamin Lipsey, who was held quiet in the opening half, broke out after the break with a 17-point, five-steal performance while Joshua Jefferson had a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds.
In the opening 20 minutes, the Cyclones overpowered IU Indianapolis (2-3), jumping out to a 49-29 advantage. Jones scored 11 on 4 of 5 shooting with three of his triples while Keshon Gilbert had 10 with five assists, finishing with 11 and eight.
Iowa State recorded 11 assists as a team in the half against just four turnovers.
Dishon Jackson had 10 rebounds and three blocks to go along with six points as 11 of the 12 who played scored at least two points.
This marked the third time in three games they have scored over 80 while holding the opponent under 56. The 87 points marked a season-high and the most since scoring 95 in a win last Dec. 17 vs. Florida A&M.
More Iowa State & Big 12 Analysis
* Cyclones move back up to No. 5 in AP Poll