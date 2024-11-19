Iowa State Cyclones

No. 5 Iowa State cruises past another opponent ahead of showdown with Auburn

Cyclones will now pack up and head off to Maui Invitational to play fellow Top 5 Auburn

Dana Becker

Curtis Jones led Iowa State to a win over IU Indianapolis in Ames Monday night.
Curtis Jones led Iowa State to a win over IU Indianapolis in Ames Monday night. / Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

The Iowa State basketball team had little trouble moving to 3-0 on the year Monday night, cruising past IU Indianapolis from Hilton Coliseum in Ames, 87-52.

Now, though, the fifth-ranked Cyclones (3-0) will need to step up their game. 

Iowa State heads off to Hawaii for the Maui Invitational where they will face Auburn on Monday, Nov. 25. From there, the Cyclones get either North Carolina or Dayton. 

Curtis Jones led four players in double figures, coming off the bench to score a game-high 20. Jones knocked down four 3-pointers, adding six rebounds to his night. 

Tamin Lipsey, who was held quiet in the opening half, broke out after the break with a 17-point, five-steal performance while Joshua Jefferson had a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds. 

In the opening 20 minutes, the Cyclones overpowered IU Indianapolis (2-3), jumping out to a 49-29 advantage. Jones scored 11 on 4 of 5 shooting with three of his triples while Keshon Gilbert had 10 with five assists, finishing with 11 and eight. 

Iowa State recorded 11 assists as a team in the half against just four turnovers. 

Dishon Jackson had 10 rebounds and three blocks to go along with six points as 11 of the 12 who played scored at least two points.

This marked the third time in three games they have scored over 80 while holding the opponent under 56. The 87 points marked a season-high and the most since scoring 95 in a win last Dec. 17 vs. Florida A&M.

More Iowa State & Big 12 Analysis

* Cyclones move back up to No. 5 in AP Poll

* Iowa State fifth in latest Coaches Poll

Published
Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in north-central Iowa.

Home/Basketball