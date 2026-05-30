One School Reported as Likely High Bidder for Milan Momcilovic

The college basketball world and Iowa State Cyclones fans are patiently awaiting to hear where Milan Momcilovic is going to be playing basketball next season.

The No. 1-ranked player in the transfer portal, he withdrew from the 2026 NBA Draft just ahead of the deadline on May 27 to maintain his collegiate eligibility. It was a difficult decision for him to make, but it certainly looks like he made the right one.

Iowa State faithful are certainly disappointed that he won’t be continuing his college career with them, as the timing of everything didn’t work out. Head coach T.J. Otzelberger had to fill out the roster and couldn’t afford to wait until the May 27 deadline for Momcilovic to make his decision.

As a result, he is now weighing his options in the transfer portal. The Kentucky Wildcats, Arizona Wildcats and Louisville Cardinals are the only three teams in the mix, essentially confirming his time in Ames has come to a close.

Kentucky reportedly offering the most money to Milan Momcilovic

Mar 22, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope speaks during the postgame press conference after the game against the Iowa State Cyclones during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. | Jeff Le-Imagn Images

Where is he going to end up? If he is seeking the largest NIL offer, it is Kentucky that will reportedly have the edge. As shared by Matt Jones of Ky Sports Radio and NFL Preview show on ESPN Radio on X, the Wildcats have likely offered Momcilovic the biggest number.

Following a Zoom meeting with Louisville on May 29, Jones shared that their offer remained the same and was likely less than what Kentucky was offering. Arizona has also not reached the number the SEC powerhouse has offered, either.

Based on reports, that offer could be somewhere in the range of $7 million to upwards of $7.5 million. Speculation was running rampant that he could command $7 million, which would easily beat out the reported $4.1 million to $4.4 million that AJ Dybantsa made with the highest NIL valuation in men’s college basketball during the 2025-26 campaign.

Louisville zoomed today with Milan. I am told their offer remains the same, which is likely slightly less of a number than Kentucky. Arizona is also less as well



Kentucky has done all it can so now it’s just whether Milan wants to play here. — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) May 29, 2026

A number that high was almost guaranteed to come to Momcilovic after Tounde Yessoufou withdrew from the 2026 NBA Draft and received an NIL package upward of $6 million to commit to the St. John’s Red Storm.

At this point, it comes down to whether or not Momcilovic wants to don the blue of the Wildcats. There is a lot to like about what the school can offer beyond just the most lucrative NIL offer.

Momcilovic would quickly become the No. 1 option in Mark Pope’s offense, which is fast-paced with a focus on 3-point shooting. It is certainly a scheme he could thrive in as the best 3-point shooter in men’s basketball this past season.