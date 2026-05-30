3 Reasons Why Louisville Is a Poor Fit for Milan Momcilovic

Former Iowa State Cyclones star Milan Momcilovic is the No. 1-ranked player who hit the transfer portal this cycle.

He went through the NBA draft process, but decided to withdraw his name and return to school. Now, he has the tall task of choosing where to play his senior year, with the Kentucky Wildcats, Louisville Cardinals and Arizona Wildcats being the only teams in the mix.

Each program presents its own strengths to sell Momcilovic on. He has mentioned time and time again that fit and the ability to win would trump money, which wasn’t at the forefront of his decision-making.

For what Momcilovic is looking for, Louisville doesn’t look like the best fit for him, and there are a few reasons why.

No Clear Lineup Spot

Feb 14, 2026; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks wing Karter Knox prior to the game against the Auburn Tigers at Bud Walton Arena. | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

The Cardinals underwent a massive roster turnover this season. Nine players aren’t returning to the roster, and six were brought in via the transfer portal to help offset those losses. Finding a spot for Momcilovic in the starting lineup is easier said than done.

Right now, Karter Knox, a transfer from the Arkansas Razorbacks, and Alvaro Folguieras, a transfer from the Iowa Hawkeyes, occupy the starting spots on the wings. Momcilovic is certainly an offensive upgrade, especially in the 3-point shooting department, but that is a lot of competition for minutes before even taking into account the rest of the players on the depth chart.

Other teams pursuing Momcilovic have a much cleaner fit, lineup-wise, with him stepping right into a vacated role that hasn’t already been filled by an earlier transfer portal addition.

A Lot of Mouths to Feed

Dec 28, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks guard Jackson Shelstad (3) on the court for early warmups before the game against the Omaha Mavericks at Matthew Knight Arena. | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

This is a continuation of the first reason. Momcilovic’s goal is to get drafted into the NBA. That means having the chance to showcase his abilities and any improvements that he has made to his game during the 2026-27 season.

Taking his performance to the next level will be a challenge at Louisville because of how many talented players are already in place. Knox, Folguieras, Jackson Shelstad, Flory Bidunga, De’Shayne Montgomery and Gabe Dynes all transferred in with the expectation to play prominent roles.

Adrian Wooley is a holdover who will also play a big role. That is seven players already; Momcilovic would certainly have a role, but improving upon the numbers he put up with Iowa State this past season would be incredibly difficult.

Not the Same Urgency As Other Suitors

Mar 21, 2026; Buffalo, NY, USA; Louisville Cardinals head coach Pat Kelsey speaks with media after the second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament against the Michigan State Spartans at Keybank Center. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

As mentioned earlier, the Cardinals have done a great job restocking the talent on their roster. As a result, they don’t have the urgency to pursue Momcilovic as much as other schools might.

Yes, he would improve Louisville, but they are in a great spot already as a top-15 team. That could change how much NIL money they offer him, and it is hard for them to compete with other teams that can make him a top option in their offense.

Also, the lack of continuity could impact their ability to win. Joining a team such as Arizona, which has multiple returning players and a clear need with Koa Peat remaining in the 2026 NBA Draft, or Kentucky, which would make him their No. 1 option, would both seem to be more appealing.