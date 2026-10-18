Predicting Iowa State Basketball Starting Lineup vs. Creighton

The Iowa State Cyclones will start the 2026-27 men’s college basketball season with an exhibition game against the Creighton Bluejays at Hilton Coliseum.

Entering Year 6 under head coach T.J. Otzelberger, the Cyclones have turned into one of the most productive programs in the country. They have made the NCAA tournament in all five years, advancing to the Sweet 16 three times.

What will the team have in store this season? There is a lot of talent on this season’s roster that looks deeper and more versatile than in years past. Heading into the first preseason game, there is still plenty the team has to figure out ahead of the regular season getting underway.

One of those things is the starting lineup. Here is one lineup combination that Iowa State could turn to in their exhibition opener.

Point Guard: Tamin Lipsey

Mar 27, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Iowa State Cyclones guard Tamin Lipsey (3) shoots in the second half against the Tennessee Volunteers during a Sweet Sixteen game of the Midwest Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This isn’t something many people expected to see. Tamin Lipsey participated in Senior Night after a successful four-year career in Ames, but he is back for a fifth season after being part of an Indiana lawsuit for athletes looking to take advantage of the new 5-in-5 eligibility rules.

As long as he is cleared and is eligible to play, Lipsey is going to be the starting point guard. His return is huge for the Cyclones, who won’t have his replacement, Killyan Toure, on the court until mid-January at the earliest.

The veteran point guard raises the team’s floor and ceiling with his two-way ability. Regarded as one of the best point guards in the country last season, the same holds true now.

Shooting Guard: Jaquan Johnson

One of the transfers that Otzelberger brought in to help replace Lipsey was Jaquan Johnson from the Bradley Braves. The reigning Missouri Valley Conference Defensive Player of the Year, he brings a lot to the table.

But instead of replacing Lipsey, he will now start alongside him in the backcourt. They are an undersized duo, but can set the tone as tenacious point-of-attack defenders. Good luck getting past those two on the perimeter.

Small Forward: Jamarion Batemon

Iowa State guard Jamarion Batemon (1) speaks with members of the media during the university's men's basketball media day at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa. (Photo by Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune/USA Today Network). | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Replacing Milan Momcilovic is virtually impossible for any single player after the historic shooting season he had. The player who will be tasked with filling that role at first is likely Jamarion Batemon.

Heading into Year 2 in Ames, the sophomore is in line for a massive increase in his role and responsibilities. His 3-point shooting is going to be key for the team’s offense to flow properly.

He also proved as a freshman that he is a more than capable defender. If Otzelberger wants more size in the starting five, Leon Bond III is an option here.

Power Forward: Tre Singleton

Joshua Jefferson is another talent that will be tough to replace. However, the Cyclones did a great job bringing in Tre Singleton as his replacement, someone who can follow a similar trajectory and development path.

There are similarities in their builds and skill set base. Singleton isn’t the most athletic player, but he knows how to use his size to his advantage, just like Jefferson. If he can continue developing his jump shot, he can be an impactful three-level scorer in addition to a strong, versatile defender.

Center: Blake Buchanan

Mar 26, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Iowa State Cyclones forward Blake Buchanan (23) during a practice session ahead of the midwest regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The only returning starter who will be in the lineup during the exhibition season and regular season is Blake Buchanan. Entering Year 2 under Otzelberger, there is excitement about what he can bring to the court.

Already a stout defender, the perfect fit in the trapping-style defense that Iowa State deploys, he is a strong rim protector as well. What will be interesting to see is if Buchanan is used more on the offensive end.

He showcased some playmaking ability and was efficient at scoring the ball, and he could have the ball in his hands more with his experience in the system.