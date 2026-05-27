Ranking Milan Momcilovic Suitors From Least To Most Painful for Iowa State Fans

The Iowa State Cyclones suffered a major loss when Milan Momcilovic announced that he was entering his name into the 2026 NBA Draft.

He has one year of eligibility remaining, but was testing the NBA draft waters. After receiving some negative feedback, it sounds as if Momcilovic will be returning to college basketball for the 2026-27 season, but it won’t be with Iowa State.

A return to the Cyclones is virtually impossible after they filled out the roster and used their NIL allotment. With a massive payday looming, potentially as much as $7 million, Iowa State won’t be in the running.

But there have been a few teams linked to the sharpshooter. Here, we rank how painful it would be for Cyclones fans to see Momcilovic transfer to each school he has been connected to.

5. Kentucky Wildcats

Mar 22, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Iowa State Cyclones forward Milan Momcilovic (22) shoots as Kentucky Wildcats guard Collin Chandler (5) defends during the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Perceived as the current favorites to land Momcilovic, going to the Kentucky Wildcats would be the least painful of any of the teams he is currently connected to. Kentucky isn’t on Iowa State’s schedule this year, so they wouldn’t have to face off against him.

After defeating the Wildcats in the 2026 NCAA Tournament, this is a team the fan base is certainly confident in taking down again if they meet up during March Madness.

4. Florida Gators

Soon after Momcilovic announced to hit the transfer portal, the Florida Gators were mentioned as a possible suitor. However, their odds of making a run at him lowered when Thomas Haugh didn’t enter the 2026 NBA Draft, and Rueben Chinyelu withdrew from the draft.

Considered a national title contender already, adding Momcilovic would make the Gators that much more difficult to contend with as a potential road block to the Cyclones winning a title.

3. St. John’s Red Storm

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; St. John's Red Storm head coach Rick Pitino speaks with the media during a press conference ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Iowa State defeated the St. John’s Red Storm in a thrilling matchup during the 2025 Players Era Festival. It is what helped propel the Cyclones into the national picture as one of the best teams in the country.

The two could match up again in the 2026 Players Era Festival. They are on the same side of the 16-team bracket, with a meeting in the semifinal being possible. That would certainly disappoint Iowa State fans, having to see Momcilovic suiting up against them with a championship game berth on the line.

2. Louisville Cardinals

And that is why the Louisville Cardinals are at No. 2 on this list. Like St. John’s, they are on the same side of the bracket as the Cyclones in the 2026 Players Era Festival. But, they land higher because on paper, they look more likely to advance that deep in the tournament.

Louisville made several major splashes in the transfer portal this offseason, including Flory Bidunga, formerly of the Kansas Jayhawks. Seeing them share the court for the Cardinals would make some Iowa State fans queasy.

1. Arizona Wildcats

Apr 3, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd speaks during a press conference ahead of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Reportedly a late entrant into the Momcilovic sweepstakes, the clear-cut, most painful transfer decision that the sharpshooter can make is taking his talents to Tucson and suiting up for their Big 12 rivals. Seeing him with the Arizona Wildcats, who blew the Cyclones out in the regular season and then eliminated them in the Big 12 tournament, would hurt immensely.

Having to face off against Momcilovic at least once, and possibly as many as three or four times depending on how the Big 12 tournament and NCAA tournament seeding shake out, is nightmare fuel for Iowa State fans.