Why Kentucky Makes Sense for Iowa State Basketball Star Milan Momcilovic

The Iowa State Cyclones are coming off a fantastic season on the hardwood, but their team is going to look a lot different this coming year.

Following a Sweet 16 appearance, the Cyclones have seen a large portion of their key contributors either graduate or leave the program. This was a strong senior class for the program, led by Tamin Lipsey, Joshua Jefferson, and Nate Heise.

With three seniors leaving, T.J. Otzelberger was aggressive in going into the portal to get help, and the team was able to add some really quality players. Despite losing a lot of talent, the future looks bright for the program.

However, one player who also elected to leave was Milan Momcilovic. Coming off the best shooting season in the history of the program, Momcilovic entered the NBA Draft with the option to return to college in the transfer portal. While he could come back to college, it won’t be for Iowa State. Furthermore, as his NBA evaluations cool, one school in particular could make sense for him.

Momcilovic To Kentucky Starting to Make More Sense

Iowa State Cyclones forward Milan Momcilovic | Jeff Le-Imagn Images

With the star forward of the Cyclones seemingly not getting great reviews for his chances of being drafted in the first round, going back to college is becoming increasingly more likely.

While a return to Iowa State isn’t going to happen, one spot that seems like a likely destination is the Kentucky Wildcats. Since head coach Mark Pope has taken over, the Wildcats have not been living up to expectations, and there is undoubtedly pressure on him and the program to turn it around.

Adding a player of the caliber of Momcilovic would certainly help with that. The forward was one of the best players in the country to enter the transfer portal and was arguably the best shooter in the country last year. During the 2025-26 campaign, he averaged 16.9 points and shot 48.7 from three-point range.

Considering the volume in which he shot the ball, the percentage from beyond the arc was extremely impressive. However, while he was one of the best shooters in the country, he wasn’t a strong rebounder for his size and wasn’t a great defender either.

With NBA executives seemingly believing that he should go back to college, that will likely end up being the case. The Wildcats will offer him a significant NIL package, and if he isn’t a lock to be a first-round pick, he should return to college and take the money.