Second Iowa State Basketball Player in Portal Commits to Indiana

The Iowa State Cyclones women’s basketball team had a significant number of players enter the transfer portal following their loss to the Syracuse Orange in the Round of 64 of the 2026 NCAA Tournament.

A lot of those players have already found new teams to play for, committing within the two-week window that the portal is open. One of the latest players to announce their next season's destination is Mackenzie Hare.

A redshirt junior, she revealed that she will be heading to play for the Indiana Hoosiers during the 2026-27 campaign. She is the second former Cyclone player to join the Big Ten program, following Alisa Williams.

This is the second time in her career that Hare has entered the portal. After playing her first two years with the Marquette Golden Eagles, she transferred to Iowa State. She appeared in only 10 games her first year in Ames, but was a major part of the rotation in Year 2.

Mackenzie Hare commits to Indiana

Feb 15, 2026; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones guard MacKenzie Hare (12) reacts after making a three point basket late in the game against the Iowa State Cyclones during the second half at James H. Hilton Coliseum. | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

Hare appeared in 32 games, starting 31 of them. She averaged 6.0 points per game with 2.5 rebounds, and she made an incredibly positive impact on both ends of the court.

As shared by College Basketball Reference, she had an Offensive Box Plus/Minus of 3.5 this past season and a Defensive Box Plus/Minus of 2.0.

What buoys her success on the offensive end of the court is 3-point shooting. Hare knocked down 40% of her attempts this past season, the second time that she has reached that threshold in her career.

All glory to God ❤️ pic.twitter.com/EmcacPM8Hh — Kenzie Hare (@kenzie_hare12) April 20, 2026

As a sophomore with Marquette, she led the Big East by making 42.5% of her 3-point attempts, while also leading the conference with 91 makes and 214 attempts.

That shooting ability makes her a great fit with the Hoosiers, who were one of the most elite 3-point shooting teams in the country this past season. Their 37.5% from long range was good for sixth in the country.

With Hare committing to Indiana, that makes eight out of nine players who entered the portal from Iowa State who have found new teams to play for. The only player remaining without a team for the 2026-27 campaign is Addy Brown.

NEWS: Iowa State transfer Kenzie Hare has committed to Indiana.



The 5-9 junior averaged 6 ppg while shooting 40% from deep.



TRACKER: https://t.co/wYv1Ze6704 pic.twitter.com/Cj7hZAgO1s — Talia Goodman (@TaliaGoodmanWBB) April 20, 2026

Star center Audi Crooks will be facing off against the Cyclones at least once after committing to their Big 12 rivals, the Oklahoma State Cowgirls.

There is still plenty of work for head coach Bill Fennelly and his staff to do, with four players committing to Iowa State in the transfer portal and only three holdovers from last year’s team.