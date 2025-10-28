T.J. Otzelberger Has Major Praise for Defensive Impact of Iowa State Cyclones Veteran
The Iowa State Cyclones looked a lot better in their second exhibition game of the year against the Northwestern Wildcats compared to their first game against the Creighton Bluejays.
After losing 71-58 in Game 1, they bounced back with an 80-72 win on Sunday afternoon at Hilton Coliseum. There were a lot of positive takeaways from the game, including the performance of freshman guard Killyan Toure.
He drew praise from head coach T.J. Otzelberger after the first exhibition for his performance, stepping into the starting lineup in place of Tamin Lipsey. Toure was even better against Northwestern, this time drawing praise from the opposing head coach, Chris Collins.
Veteran wing Nate Heise also had a big game. The Cyclones were 0-for-14 on 3-point attempts against the Bluejays. Against the Wildcats, they were 9-for-22, with Heise knocking down five en route to a team-high 19 points scored.
Also helping out on the offensive end were Dominick Nelson and Joshua Jefferson. They scored 17 points apiece, getting the job done in the open court for fast-break points and in the halfcourt, where their skill and athleticism overwhelmed Northwestern.
Joshua Jefferson receives praise from T.J. Otzelberger
Jefferson is a player that Otzelberger is going to be relying on to lead the way on both ends. He could end up being the team’s leading scorer this season, but it is his defense that has impressed his head coach the most.
A transfer from Saint Mary’s ahead of the 2024-25 campaign, Jefferson looks ready to take his game to another level in the 2025-26 season. He grabbed seven rebounds and added four blocks and one steal to his stat line.
“Joshua is one of the premier defensive players in (the Big 12) and nationally, and it doesn’t jump off the page maybe as much in how it looks, but he seems to always get blocks, rebounds and steals, ” said Otzelberger, via Rob Gray of Cyclone Fanatic. “He ends possessions.”
Jefferson is highly regarded nationally. Coming into the season, he is viewed as one of the best stretch-4/big men in the country.
Joshua Jefferson expanding game this season
He hasn’t attempted a ton of 3-pointers in his collegiate career, but it is something he is looking to expand this year. In the two exhibition games, he is starting to look more and more comfortable taking shots on the perimeter.
Being an adequate 3-point shooter will open things up for him even more. Teams will have to step out on the perimeter to contest, creating opportunities to blow by defenders to the basket for easy shots and to draw fouls.
But it is his defense that truly separates him. Last season, Otzelberger deployed him a lot in the middle as his center. This year, he will be used almost exclusively as a power forward, which should lead to him having an even bigger impact.
After averaging 2.1 steals and 0.7 blocks per game last season, it would not be a surprise to see both numbers tick up playing more off the ball and as a help defender to ignite fast breaks with STOCKS.