T.J. Otzelberger Heaps Praise on Returning Iowa State Basketball Big Man

The Iowa State Cyclones have half of their rotation from the 2025-26 men’s basketball team, which is coming back for another season in Ames.

Compared to their Big 12 peers, the Cyclones are actually in a great spot when it comes to retained talent. While a lot of production has left the program, head coach T.J. Otzelberger does have several players coming back, all for their second seasons at Iowa State.

Killyan Toure, Jamarion Batemon and Dominykas Pleta are back as sophomores. Blake Buchanan, who transferred in last year from the Virginia Cavaliers, is back for his senior year. All four are going to be counted on to play prominent roles for Otzelberger once again.

Toure and Buchanan were both starters and will presumably be again. Batemon is one of the players who will be counted on to help replace the production of Milan Momcilovic from beyond the 3-point arc.

Dominykas Pleta praised for summer work

Iowa State Cyclones forward Dominykas Pleta (21) celebrates after a dunk around Houston Cougars forward Joseph Tugler (11) during the second half in the Big-12 men’s basketball at Hilton Coliseum on Feb. 16, 2026, in Ames, Iowa | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The role for Pleta is unknown at this time. After operating as the backup big man to Buchanan as a freshman, he could be in the lineup more alongside him given some of the frontcourt additions that were made this offseason.

Whatever role he has, there is no doubt that he will have earned it, putting in work this summer to improve his all-around game.

“He’s had a really terrific summer. He’s taken a big step forward in his game, his hands, his finishing, his scoring, his playmaking, his confidence is growing rapidly,” Otzelberger said, via Bill Seals of Cyclone Report (subscription required).

It will be interesting to see what kind of role Otzelberger plans for Pleta in Year 2. He should be used for more than just being the backup to Buchanan, a role in which his confidence and production grew throughout his freshman year.

Dominykas Pleta looking to build off solid freshman year

Iowa State Cyclones forward Dominykas Pleta (21) looks for a shot around Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) during the second half in the Big-12 conference basketball showdown on Feb. 14, 2026, at Hilton Coliseum, in Ames, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

As a freshman, he averaged 4.4 points and 2.3 rebounds in 11.3 minutes per game. He shot 70.6% from the field.

If he can showcase an ability to stretch the floor, the two of them could share the frontcourt together. It is something Otzelberger could certainly experiment with, especially since he has two more big-bodied bruisers in Taj Manning, a transfer from the Kansas State Wildcats, and incoming freshman Dorian Rinaldo-Komlan who can soak up minutes up front.

It certainly sounds as if Pleta is putting in the work so that he can handle a new, expanded role during the 2026-27 season. Otzelberger and the coaching staff are pleased with the progress he is making, and it would not be a surprise to see him push closer to 15-18 minutes per game as a sophomore.