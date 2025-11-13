Dorian Rinaldo-Komlan Reveals What Led to His Iowa State Cyclones Commitment
The Iowa State Cyclones have one of the strongest men’s basketball recruiting classes in 2026. Ranked unanimously inside the top 20, they strengthened the depth of the class earlier this week.
Hours before they took the court against the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Monday evening, it was revealed that international prospect Dorian Rinaldo-Komlan had committed to the program.
Originally from France, he is playing out his high school basketball career with Spire Academy in Ohio. Listed at 6-foot-10, he has all of the tools to become the next great defensive anchor in T.J. Otzelberger’s scheme with his length and athleticism.
Seeing what plays who have a similar game to him have accomplished with the Cyclones in recent years certainly played a part in his decision to commit to the program only a few weeks after visiting.
Dorian Rinaldo-Komlan shares Killyan Toure played role in committing to Iowa State
Alas, every head coach can sell a player on fit and scheme. What set Iowa State apart was the presence of freshman guard Killyan Toure. A fellow Frenchman, he helped steer Rinaldo-Komlan to Ames.
“Killyan Toure is my guy and is from my hometown. I played with him when I was 12 years old. He told me Iowa State is a good school. I want to play with him, because I love his game,” Rinaldo-Komlan said, via Bill Seals of On3 on X.
This highly anticipated reunion is one that should excite Cyclones fans. They will have built-in chemistry to build upon from their previous time playing together and will anchor what should continue to be a stellar team defense.
Toure is already proving to be a long-term building block for the program, breaking into the starting lineup out of the gate in the 2025-26 campaign.
He is proving to be a dynamic duo with senior point guard Tamin Lipsey. They are arguably one of the best defensive backcourts in the nation already.
Rinaldo-Komlan’s addition to the Class of 2026 is a big one for Iowa State. They recently added another frontcourt player, four-star recruit Jackson Kiss, who drew comparisons to Joshua Jefferson in how he plays.
Both could have the luxury of learning from Black Buchanan, a transfer from the Virginia Cavaliers in his junior year, who is starting to adjust to his new team and make an impact after a slow start in the opener.
Landing Rinaldo-Komlan is yet more proof of the Cyclones successfully building international pipelines for recruiting. Along with Toure in the Class of 2025, Iowa State also landed Dominykas Pleta, a center from Germany who is right on the cusp of Otzelberger’s rotation.