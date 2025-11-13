Dorian Rinaldo-Komlan Reveals What Led to His Iowa State Cyclones Commitment

“Killyan Toure is my guy & is from my hometown. I played with him when I was 12 years old. He told me #IowaState is a good school. I want to play with him, because I love his game." #Cyclones' newest verbal Dorian Rinaldo-Komlan details decision & more.



