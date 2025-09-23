T.J. Otzelberger Praises Iowa State Cyclones Transfer for Early Impact on Team

Iowa State lands 6’8” PF Eric Mulder from Purdue Fort Wayne.



The Oskaloosa Iowa native averaged 8.4 pts & 6.7 rebounds this season and was the #1 ranked player in offensive efficiency on KenPom. Mulder is an elite offensive rebounder with a high motor.@CycloneMBB 🌪️🌪️🌪️ pic.twitter.com/sm6sIxcR4z