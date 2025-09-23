T.J. Otzelberger Praises Iowa State Cyclones Transfer for Early Impact on Team
One of the areas of the Iowa State Cyclones men’s basketball team that needed help this offseason was the frontcourt.
Head coach T.J. Otzelberger could rest easier knowing both of his forwards were returning for the 2025-26 campaign. Milan Momcilovic is back for Year 3, looking ready to take that next step. Joshua Jefferson, one of the most impactful transfers in the country from Saint Mary’s, is back for a second season.
But the center position required some attention. Last year, Dishon Jackson started there. But he has since transferred to the Pittsburgh Panthers. Jefferson played minutes at the 5-spot, but is best suited for a stretch-4 role, where he is considered to be one of the best players in the country.
Needing to beef up their interior depth, Otzelberger and his staff hit the recruiting trail. Jackson is likely going to be replaced by Blake Buchanon. After playing two seasons with the Virginia Cavaliers, he transferred to Ames.
Iowa State Bolsters Interior Depth With Eric Mulder
Joining him on the center depth chart is another transfer, Eric Mulder. He is making a large leap up in competition, joining Iowa State after playing three seasons with the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons of the Horizon League. It will be interesting to see if he can carry over his success there to the Big 12.
Last season, Mulder had the highest offensive rating in the country. He averaged 8.4 points per game, shooting 76.3% from the field. He led college basketball with 78.4% shooting on 2-point attempts.
Despite averaging only 24 minutes per game, he grabbed 6.7 rebounds per contest. 2.8 of them were on the offensive glass. That, along with his otherworldly efficiency, is something that will help the Cyclones raise the floor of their offensive performance. He has been showcasing that ability all offseason.
"He has an uncanny ability to back tip offensive rebounds, whether it's a free throw, miss shot and get extra possessions. And those have been times where we've been able to get a great shot for Milan (Momcilovic) or for (Jamarion) Batemon or one of those guys as a result of it," Otzelberger said via Alec Busse of Cyclone Alert on the 247 Network.
Mulder might not be a starter for Iowa State, but he is expected to play a prominent role off the bench. Having him in the rotation will enable Otzelberger to keep Jefferson at a forward spot instead of having to play any minutes at center.
What could have been perceived as a weakness at points last year could very well become a strength this year. Buchanan and Mulder will bring a different element to the team and an interior presence on both ends to help elevate the team’s performance.