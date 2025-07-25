Iowa State Coach Doesn't Hold Back on Exciting Transfer Addition
The Iowa State Cyclones' basketball program has definitely seen an uptick since T.J. Otzelberger took over as head coach, and heading into the 2025-26 campaign, there is genuine cause for excitement in Ames.
Perhaps one of the biggest reasons for the hoopla is Iowa State's major transfer addition, former Virginia Cavaliers center Blake Buchanan.
Otzelberger is beyond excited to add Buchanan to his group, and the general consensus is that the junior will be the Cyclones' starting center next season. Otzelberger remembers how aggressively he pursued Buchanan and how much of a priority he made the 6-foot-11 big man.
“I think I talked to him every day to make sure he understood we’re not just getting familiar with him,” Otzelberger said, via Travis Hines of The Des Moines Register. “’We don’t see you as a piece of the puzzle. We see you as a prominent player in our program,’ and we feel like from a development standpoint, he has so much room for growth and development.”
Buchanan averaged 5.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.1. blocks over 22 minutes per game while shooting 53.4 percent from the floor last season. Not exactly eye-popping numbers, but there are certain aspects to his game that Otzelberger loves, noting the he is a "tremendous passer."
Otzelberger added that it was a "mad dash" to bring Buchanan into the fold and that the Coeur d'Alene, Id. native is simply a great fit for Iowa State moving forward.
The Cyclones went 25-10 last year, going 13-7 in Big 12 conference play. They fell in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
