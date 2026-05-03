Taj Manning Transferred to Iowa State With One Goal in Mind

After spending the last four years with the Kansas State Wildcats, Taj Manning has transferred to the Iowa State Cyclones for his final season of college basketball.

During Manning’s first season—a redshirt year—Kansas State secured a No. 3 seed in the NCAA tournament and advanced to the Elite Eight.

“That was an extremely fun season," Manning said. "It was an amazing experience. I've told people, one thing that season did for me, it kind of gave me, at that time when I was young, that was my first experience in college, going to the Elite Eight.”

Manning admitted that run gave him an unrealistic perspective early in his career.

Taj Manning found early success with Kansas State

Mar 3, 2026; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats forward Taj Manning (15) is guarded by West Virginia Mountaineers center Harlan Obioha (55) and forward Brenen Lorient (0) during the second half at Bramlage Coliseum. | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

“It gave me a false sense of reality, Manning said. “I thought getting to the NCAA Tournament was easy. I thought that was a given. I realized very quickly how extremely hard it was, and how much work actually goes into that."

The Wildcats have since missed three consecutive NCAA Tournaments, prompting Manning to enter the transfer portal in search of a different opportunity — one that aligns with his goal of winning in his final season.

Manning’s goal entering the portal was to find a team that has the potential to go deep into the NCAA tournament, hoping to relive the success of his first year with Kansas State.

"When you first come into college, sometimes, as a freshman, you always think, 'Oh, I got time. I got time,'" Manning said. "And then that last year creeps up on you quickly. So, now you feel the urgency of it. It's important to want to have go out with a bang in your last year."

That urgency ultimately led him to Iowa State. The Cyclones have appeared in five consecutive NCAA tournaments and three Sweet 16’s during that time, establishing themselves as a consistent contender. With expectations of landing in the preseason top 20 and having been ranked in every AP Top 25 poll since the 2023–24 season, the Cyclones offer Manning the winning environment he was seeking.

Cyclones recent success was selling point for Taj Manning

Mar 16, 2024; Kansas City, MO, USA; Iowa State Cyclones head coach TJ Otzelberger hoists the Big 12 Tournament trophy alongside his team after defeating the Houston Cougars at T-Mobile Center. | Amy Kontras-Imagn Images

Not only have they had success making it into the tournament in the past, but they have their sights on advancing past the Sweet 16 for the first time since 1999-2000. Additionally, Manning is part of a top 20 transfer portal class.

Beyond the program’s success, Manning credited his relationship with Cyclones’ head coach T.J. Otzelberger and the trust he has in the system as key factors in his decision.

'We have a great relationship, and it's a system that's proven itself already,” Manning said. “It's already well-established, and I just trust his vision that he sees in me. And just wanted to be a part of something great."

Manning is hoping to recapture the thrill of that first season with the Wildcats as he enters his final year of college basketball.

For Manning, joining the Cyclones is an opportunity to chase the level of success he once thought would come easily. Now, with a clearer understanding of what it takes, he’s joining a program built to compete deep into March, with the same goal in mind: to win.