Tamin Lipsey Raises Iowa State Basketball To True Contender

It’s been a crazy day for the Iowa State Cyclones, who received fantastic news about their basketball program. An Indiana court ruling has revealed that Cyclone guard Tamin Lipsey has been granted a preliminary injunction to play in the 2026-27 college basketball season.

Lipsey, an Ames native, is one of the most iconic and loved basketball players in Iowa State history. He spent all four years with the program, consistently as one of its best players and a team leader. Now, coming back, he’s going to do it once again.

It’s fantastic news for Iowa State, which gets its star player back for another season and completely changes how the team looks. Now, the Cyclones are even more guard-heavy, with Lipsey, Jaquan Johnson, Jamarion Batemon, and Killyan Toure, who is likely back in January. They also have a pair of freshmen, Christian Wiggins and Yusef Gray Jr., who could both get minutes.

They also have an elite frontcourt, led by Blake Buchanan and Dominykas Pleta, who both return for a second year. Transfers Leon Boyd III and Tre Singleton should also be key pieces to that group, with either able to break out after good seasons with their former programs.

Tamin Lipsey transforms Iowa State into a contender

Mar 22, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Iowa State Cyclones guard Tamin Lipsey (3) celebrates after making a play during the second half against the Kentucky Wildcats during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But it’s not like this talented roster is led by a no-name head coach; in fact, the opposite. Head coach T.J. Otzelberger is widely regarded as one of the best basketball minds in the entire country. With a powerful defensive scheme, he’s going to help this team overachieve.

And this roster is strategically built. Every single player is defensive-first and will make sure that opponents can’t score an abundance of points. Many believe Iowa State can be one of, if not the best, defensive teams in the entire country.

There are certainly some good teams in college basketball going into next season. The Florida Gators, Illinois Fighting Illini, and Michigan State Spartans have some elite returners that can push themselves to that top tier.

Squads like the Duke Blue Devils have freshmen coming in that can change everything. Schools like the Arizona Wildcats may have what it takes to win it all this year.

But the Cyclones have something special cooking in Ames this year and are comparable to all of these top programs when it comes to coaching, talent, schemes, and a fanbase that will back them up.

Having Lipsey back doesn’t just mean another player on the roster, but a leader, a star, and a fan favorite who can help this program go from a solid squad to a true national title contender.