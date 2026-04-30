TJ Otzelberger Has Potential To Be Best Iowa State Basketball Coach in History

Throughout the 21st century, the Iowa State Cyclones have proven to be one of college basketball’s premier programs.

The consistent NCAA tournament appearances, iconic players, and unique moments that make college basketball what it is, Iowa State is a perfect depiction of the sport as a whole.

Over the last five years, the Cyclones have arguably been in their ‘golden era.’ They have been to three Sweet Sixteens, gotten 22+ wins in four of the seasons, and reached the top 11 in the AP Poll rankings in all five years. Clearly, Iowa State is one of the most up-and-coming programs in college basketball.

It’s no coincidence that the Cyclones have done well the past five years. After hiring head coach T.J. Otzelberger, things quickly changed, and success followed.

T.J. Otzelberger has elevated Iowa State to new heights

Mar 22, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Iowa State Cyclones head coach T.J. Otzelberger speaks during the postgame press conference after the game against the Kentucky Wildcats during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. | Jeff Le-Imagn Images

Otzelberger has been the reason that Iowa State has done so great. He’s a phenomenal coach in terms of X’s and O’s, but he has also built a fantastic culture in Ames.

The Cyclones do tons of running and weight training in practice, prioritizing the health of the players. In addition, they focus on defensive consistency, turning a lot of traps into steals and easy buckets.

They applaud jumping on the floor and putting their body on the line for the greater good of the team, and overall have built a culture that feels like a family.

On April 29, Otzelberger and Iowa State announced that he would not only be returning to the school but also signing a 10-year extension with the program, running through 2036. Otzelberger isn’t ready to leave Ames, IA, now, or anytime in the near future. He may become a Cyclones lifer.

It would be great for Iowa State. As previously mentioned, Otzelberger has completely transformed the program and is quickly turning into one of the premier coaches in college basketball. Now staying with the Cyclones, he has a chance to make history.

Otzelberger can become the greatest coach in Iowa State history, and it won’t even take much change. Rather, the Cyclones just need to be as consistent as they have been over the last few years, and occasionally make a big jump that can make them competitive in the grand scheme of things.

The biggest leap that Otzelberger can take is to reach the Final Four. The Cyclones’ goal recently has been to get back to the national semifinals for the first time since 1944. And if they can do so, Otzelberger will certainly become the greatest coach in school history.

Otzelberger is the perfect coach for Iowa State’s future, and with a contract extension, he can certainly become the greatest coach in program history in no time.