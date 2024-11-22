Watch, stream Iowa State basketball vs. Auburn: TV channel, spread, game odds
The intensity for the Iowa State men’s basketball team is likely to feel as hot as the heat in Hawaii.
Following three consecutive easy wins at home inside Hilton Coliseum, the Cyclones (3-0) hit the road for action in the Maui Invitational, doing so in a big way right off the bat vs. Auburn.
Both Iowa State and the Tigers (4-0) are currently ranked in the Top 5, as the Cyclones are fifth and Auburn is third in the Coaches Poll and fourth in the AP Poll. Regardless of all that, this is sure to be a premier matchup that could really set either team up for the future.
It’s been pretty smooth sailing for Iowa State to date, scoring over 80 points in all three games while allowing less than 56 each time out. Keshon Gilbert is one of five players averaging double figures for a balanced attack.
“They pressure you and get after you to try and wear you down,” ISU head coach TJ Otzelberger said. “They are shooting the ball great from the 3-point line. Early in the season, they are probably playing as well or better than anyone in the country.”
Auburn, meanwhile, had one of the bigger wins on the young season when they knocked off then-No. 4 Houston, 74-69, just days after an incident on the plane to Texas. They have since added easy wins over Kent State and North Alabama to the resume.
Johni Broome leads the team at just under 17 points per game with four others averaging at least 10. The Tigers have knocked down 29 three-pointers for Bruce Pearl and are sitting right at 82 points a night.
According to the ESPN FPI, Auburn is just under a 62 percent favorite to win. These two have met four times, with each winning twice. The Tigers got the better of ISU back in 2020 in Alabama, 80-76, with the Cyclones winning the two previous meetings.
Awaiting the Cyclones will be either North Carolina or Dayton, as those two teams square off at the same invitational.
Here are details on how to watch Iowa State’s contest vs. IU Indianapolis on Monday, Nov. 18:
Iowa State vs. Auburn TV Channel, Live Stream
Who: Iowa State vs. Auburn in men’s basketball action
When: 8 p.m. CT | Monday, November 25
Where: Lahaina Civic Center | Lahaina, Hawaii
Live Stream: Stream Iowa State vs. Auburn live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV Channel: ESPNU
Betting Odds: Auburn is favored by 8 points. Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Our Prediction: Iowa State 68, Auburn 66
Live Updates, Highlights: Follow the game on Iowa State on SI for live updates, in-game analysis and big-play highlights throughout Monday’s matchup.
