Betting odds, spread: Iowa State favored to keep Utah reeling out West
The Iowa State football team is favored to secure a second straight win and remain in the running for the Big 12 Conference title this weekend at Utah.
According to oddsmakers, the Cyclones are 7.5-point favorites to claim what would be a low-scoring contest this Saturday night live on FOX. The over/under for the game is set at just 41.5 points, giving it somewhere in the range of a 24-17 final.
Iowa State (8-2, 5-2) has eclipsed that mark in four of its last five games, including a 34-17 victory last weekend over Cincinnati. Utah (4-6, 1-6) has went over 17 points three times in its last five, with all of those games resulting in losses.
Last week, Iowa State was favored by eight points over the Bearcats, easily clearing that number, while the over/under stayed just under the closing 52.5 mark.
The Cyclones average 31.4 points per game and 434 yards while Utah averages 22.3 points and just under 354 yards of total offense.
Campbell on Utah: ‘Gritty, tough’ football team
Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell has nothing but complimentary words for Utah and its head coach, Kyle Whittingham. While the Utes are stuck in a six-game losing skid, Campbell knows they have the talent to put it all together any week of the season.
“You just look at this football team,” Campbell said. “Gritty, tough. They’ve been through heck and back with injuries and they’ve been right there to win all these football games.”
Utah has dropped four games by eight points or less including a one-point defeat to BYU in a game they led for the majority of the night.
Here are the latest betting odds on Iowa State’s key Big 12 matchup with Utah in Salt Lake City on Saturday evening:
Iowa State at Utah Betting Odds
Moneyline: Iowa State -295, Utah +235
Spread: Iowa State by 7.5 points (-104)
Over/Under: 41.5 points (-110)
Kickoff time: 6:30 p.m. CT
TV Channel: FOX
