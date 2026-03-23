What Was Learned From Iowa State Basketball’s Victory Over Kentucky

The Iowa State Cyclones, the No. 2 seed in the Midwest Region, picked up another big-time victory when they took down the No. 7-seeded Kentucky Wildcats in the Round of 32 of the 2026 NCAA Tournament.

Despite a slow start where they trailed by 12, Iowa State dominated the majority of the game and was able to use its defense and depth to its advantage.

They finished winning by 19, 82-63. The Cyclones now have back-to-back wins in the NCAA Tournament and are steaming hot.

Iowa State has now booked a trip to the Sweet Sixteen, where they will take on the Tennessee Volunteers in an intriguing Big 12/SEC matchup. Here are three things that we learned from the Cyclones dominant victory over Kentucky that they can take into their second straight game against an SEC foe.

Iowa State’s defense can bring them to a title

Mar 22, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Otega Oweh (00) drives to the basket during the second half against the Iowa State Cyclones during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

All season, Iowa State has had an elite defense. They have allowed just 65.4 points per game this year, one of the best in the country.

T.J. Otzelberger’s system allows all players to thrive defensively, and every single one of them has bought in. Players dive on the floor, double-team and force tons of steals and turnovers.

This Cyclones defense is elite, and has been the driving force that has helped Iowa State inch its way closer to national title contention.

Tamin Lipsey can be a difference maker in March

Mar 20, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Iowa State Cyclones guard Tamin Lipsey (3) puts up a shot against the Tennessee State Tigers during the second half in a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Tamin Lipsey has had an amazing career with Iowa State, but hasn’t really been known as a scorer in the same way that he is a playmaker and defender.

But this March, he has stepped up as a scorer. He has had 16 or more points in four of seven games this month, and just had his best game yet.

26 points, 10 assists, five steals and three rebounds was the stat line against Kentucky. It was another unreal performance by an unreal player who is getting hot at the right part of the season.

No Joshua Jefferson, no problem

Mar 20, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Iowa State Cyclones forward Joshua Jefferson (5) is helped off of the court after suffering an apparent injury to his left leg while shooting a layup against Tennessee State Tigers forward Jalen Pitre (not pictured) during the first half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. | Jeff Le-Imagn Images

After their win over Tennessee State, there were concerns about how long Iowa State could survive without their star forward. They proved doubters wrong against the Wildcats.

The Cyclones once again proved that they can dominate anyone, even without their star player, Jefferson. With that being said, though, Milan Momcilovic and Lipsey both have to step up a ton in his absence, which they proved capable of doing.