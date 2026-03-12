What We Learned From Iowa State’s Win Over Texas Tech

In the second round of the 2026 Phillips 66 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Tournament, the Iowa State Cyclones took down the Arizona State Sun Devils by a conference record 49 points.

It was an unreal showing of paint dominance, forced turnovers, and overall defensive dominance from the Cyclones.

24 hours later, Iowa State took on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the quarterfinals. Once again, they dominated, winning by 22 points. It was a great overall game, and the Cyclones are now rolling into their semifinal game.

Here’s what we learned from Iowa State’s dominant win over Texas Tech.

Iowa State Cares More Than Anyone

Iowa State Cyclones men's basketball head coach T.J. Otzelberger watches the game from the bench during the second half in the Big-12 conference men's basketball against Texas Tech on Feb. 28, 2026, at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa.

The biggest takeaway from the game was the fact that the Cyclones looked to care way more.

Whether it was getting stops when it mattered, making sure to box out, or fighting for rebounds and steals and getting on the floor, Iowa State did everything it could to win this game.

That’s what teams need at this point in the year: players and coaches who truly care about winning the game. Many are debating whether Iowa State can truly make a deep run in the NCAA tournament, but considering how much they care, it’s hard to argue against the Clones right now.

Iowa State’s Physicality Will Help Them in March

Mar 12, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Christian Anderson (4) protects the ball from Iowa State Cyclones forward Blake Buchanan (23) during the first half at T-Mobile Center.

This is somewhat similar to the fact that Iowa State cares more, but a little more focused on the big men.

Blake Buchanan and Joshua Jefferson have stepped up a ton in recent games and have made it impossible for others to work in the paint.

Offensively, they have dominated on the interior as well. A continuation of this could take the Cyclones a long way in the March Madness this year.

Tamin Lipsey Can be Massive in the NCAA Tournament

Mar 2, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Iowa State Cyclones guard Tamin Lipsey (3) makes a lay up while Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley (0) fails to block him during the first half of the game at McKale Memorial Center.

Despite not being considered as much of a scorer, Tamin Lipsey has scored 10 or more points in 12 of his last 14 games, proving that he is quite the all-around player.

The defensive ability of the senior guard, his passing creativity and now being a scoring threat help this Iowa State team in many ways. One of the bigger problems that the Cyclones have is the fact that they don’t have a dynamic scoring guard, which typically is a recipe for success in March.

But as Lipsey continues to impress offensively, he can certainly become the go-to guy the remainder of the Big 12 tournament and in the NCAA tournment for Iowa State.