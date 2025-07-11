49ers' Brock Purdy Reveals Wild Thing He'd Do for a Super Bowl
Brock Purdy had a taste of Super Bowl success two years ago, but based on recent comments, it seems the former Iowa State Cyclone quarterback is as desperate for a championship as a player can be.
In a recent chat on the Bussin' With The Boys podcast, Purdy laid out the trade he’d be willing to accept to lift the Lombardi Trophy just one time for San Francisco.
"I would go to prison for a year, yes," Purdy said. "I don't want to cut off any limbs because after that year, I'd like to get back, and hopefully go chase more."
While he did concede he’d be willing to lose a left-hand finger concerning the question ‘What would you give up for a Super Bowl’, he didn’t go as far as agreeing to trade three Super Bowl wins with the rival Seattle Seahawks instead of being limited to just one with the 49ers. Credit to Purdy for staying loyal to the 49ers long term and making every concession to the hypothetical to continue to try to win as much as possible in San Francisco, no matter what Will Compton and Taylor Lewan threw at him.
Of course, Purdy has played in a Super Bowl and played rather well in it. He threw for over 250 yards and a touchdown while avoiding turnovers. Unfortunately for him, the Niners fell to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII, 25-22.
Purdy has been on the edge of championship success practically his entire career. He led his high school to the Arizona state championship twice, but lost both matchups. He also led the Cyclones to their first Big 12 championship in 2020, but Iowa State fell to Oklahoma that year, 27-21.
Though the 2024 season was a bit of a disappointment, Purdy has a big new contract and a healthy cast around him as San Francisco continues to be a perennial contender in the winnable NFC. At least in the real world, he doesn’t have to go to prison if he does finally win the big one.