49ers QB Brock Purdy Named in Absurd Four-Team NFL Trade Proposal
Former Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Brock Purdy signed a massive contract extension with the San Francisco 49ers earlier this offseason, keeping him under wraps through 2030.
The 49ers essentially confirmed that they see Purdy as their franchise quarterback with the five-year, $265 million deal, so expect to see him under center in San Francisco for the foreseeable future.
However, Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports has proposed a wild four-team trade proposal in which the Niners would part with Purdy and land Kirk Cousins, a second-round draft pick and and a third-rounder. The deal would involve the Atlanta Falcons, Miami Dolphins and New Orleans Saints.
"The 49ers just paid Purdy, which is completely understandable, but we know Kyle Shanahan has an affinity for his old pal Cousins, and we know Cousins is currently blowing in the wind, awaiting an opportunity as Atlanta's No. 2," Benjamin wrote. "The Purdy-to-Cousins swap might be a downgrade in 2025, but adding a couple of early-round picks could help San Francisco replenish its greater infrastructure."
Yeah, there is no way the 49ers would do this. Especially not after committing $182.5 million in guaranteed money to Purdy.
Cousins is preparing to enter the second year of a four-year, $180 million pact and was benched by the Falcons last season. In order for San Francisco to even consider this, it would have to receive at least one first-round draft choice in return, and even then, it would probably be a hard pass.
Purdy didn't have the best year in 2024, but he finished fourth in MVP voting and led the Niners to a Super Bowl appearance the campaign prior.
The 25-year-old spent four years at Iowa State between 2018 and 2021, leading the Big 12 in passing yardage twice. He was selected by the 49ers with the last pick of the 2022 NFL Draft.
