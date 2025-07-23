CJ Stroud Speaks Out About His New Promising Iowa State Rookie Wide Receiver Duo
There’s plenty of hype heading into the 2025 season for the pair of Iowa State receivers preparing for their first season with the Houston Texans. Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel are both on the field to start training camp with their new squad and are picking up right where they left off at minicamps and OTAs.
Their new quarterback, C.J. Stroud, met with reporters after Wednesday’s practice and sang the praises of his two new wideouts.
Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel Turn Heads Early in Texans Camp
“I like the two rookies,” Stroud said. “They’ve come in with a great mindset, really mature guys, guys who love to work consistently here at the building or working with me in the offseason. I’m really excited to see those guys’ growth and see them take a step forward each and every day. It’s not going to be perfect for those guys, but I think they’re going to make a lot of plays.”
Having the confidence of the quarterback that they’re reliable players from the jump is huge for both Cyclones. Both players are expected to be on the field as immediate contributors.
Noel’s playing time could shift once Tank Dell is able to return to the lineup, but in the meantime, he’ll get plenty of opportunities to shine in Houston’s talented offense.
As for Higgins, he’ll line up opposite star wideout Nico Collins, offering Stroud another big body capable of stretching the field and making contested catches. Just like their quarterback, Collins is also impressed with his new teammates.
“Them boys are two different games, you got a big body and you got a slot,” Collins said. “I feel like at the end of the day, them boys are working to get better, working on their game. I feel like that’s all you can do as a receiver, work on your craft, learn.”
It’s not often two standout receivers from one college program immediately land with the same NFL franchise as Higgins and Noel have. But their contrasting styles allowed the Texans to draft Higgins in the second round and Noel in the third, setting them up to be fixtures in the offense right away.
Back at Iowa State, they were a great asset for quarterback Rocco Becht. He was able to get the ball to them for a combined 2,377 receiving yards and 19 touchdowns. In the coming seasons, they’ll have the chance to be even more productive for Houston as their roster continues to grow into a true contender in the AFC.